British Active Manager JOHCM Appoints CEO For U.S. Business

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- British active asset manager J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM)[1] announces the appointment of Nick Good as CEO of its U.S. business. Good will join JOHCM on December 2, 2019 and will be based in JOHCM's Boston office.

Good was most recently Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at State Street Corporation, based in Boston. In this role, he was responsible for setting overall business strategy and leading corporate development. Previously, he was co-head of State Street Global Advisors (SSGA)'s Global ETF business, with primary responsibility for North America and Latin America. During his tenure, the Global ETF business grew assets under management by 50 per cent between the end of the 2015 and 2017 financial years. Prior to joining State Street, Good worked at BlackRock (initially Barclays Global Investors), including five years as head of its iShares ETF business in Asia-Pacific, which enjoyed rapid growth under his leadership.

Emilio Gonzalez, Group CEO of Pendal Group, JOHCM's parent company, said: "Nick's leadership and achievements with global asset managers made him the prime candidate to lead our U.S. business. He has built and grown successful businesses, has deep knowledge of the market and a track record of delivering results."

Good commented: "JOHCM has carved out a strong position in the U.S. in a short timeframe, and I see real potential to accelerate that growth. I am excited by this opportunity and attracted by the firm's investment-led pedigree and entrepreneurial culture."

JOHCM manages approximately $15 billion on behalf of U.S. institutional and wholesale clients (as at June 30, 2019). It has investment offices in Boston and New York, home to its U.S. Small Mid Cap Equity team and Multi-Asset and International Small Cap teams, respectively, and has U.S.-based institutional and mutual funds sales teams.

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited

J O Hambro Capital Management Limited (JOHCM) is a U.K.-headquartered active asset management company with investment offices in London, Boston, New York, and Singapore and a dedicated mutual fund sales team based in Berwyn, PA. It manages $38.1 billion of assets (as at June 30, 2019) across U.K., European, Asian, Japanese, U.S., Global/International and Emerging Markets equities and multi-asset strategies. JOHCM constrains investment strategy capacity in order to promote market-leading portfolio performance.

[1] J O Hambro Capital Management Group includes J O Hambro Capital Management Limited, JOHCM (USA) Inc. and JOHCM (Singapore) Pte.

