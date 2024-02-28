BRITISH AIRWAYS TEAMS UP WITH FRANKLIN BARBECUE TO BRING AN ORIGINAL BA-B-Q SAUCE TO THE SKIES

British Airways

28 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, 2024, British Airways will proudly celebrate a decade of flying between Austin and London Heathrow.

To mark this milestone anniversary, the airline has partnered with Austin's renowned barbecue joint, Franklin Barbecue, to produce limited edition bottles of their Original BBQ sauce, aptly labelled BA-B-Q sauce (see what we did there), to gift Club World customers flying from Austin to London throughout March.

Aaron Franklin and British Airways Executive Chef Mark Brega
To celebrate a decade of flying to Austin, Texas, British Airways has partnered with Franklin Barbecue to unveil a limited-edition ‘BA-B-Q’ sauce.
Customers flying from Austin during the anniversary month will also enjoy a Texas-inspired barbecue menu on board. The menu will showcase the rich and savoury taste of Austin's barbecue tradition, offering customers a culinary treat that pays homage to the city's renowned barbecue culture and brings the essence of this vibrant city to the skies.

"We're excited to celebrate a decade of connecting Austin and London," said Calum Laming, British Airways' Chief Customer Officer. "At British Airways we're committed to providing an exceptional and original experience for our customers and we're always looking for new ways to do that. Bringing the flavours of Austin to the skies with this special menu is one way of us celebrating this remarkable city and expressing gratitude for the support we've received over the past 10 years. And we can't wait for customers to enjoy our limited edition bottles of Franklin Barbecue's Original BBQ sauce."

The menu has been curated by British Airways' Executive Chef Mark Brega, who drew inspiration from a visit to Austin and pitmaster Aaron Franklin's culinary mastery.

"Franklin Barbecue is a legendary establishment in Austin," Mark commented. "Known for its long lines and mouthwatering brisket, it has earned a reputation as one of the best barbecue joints in the world. We are always looking for culinary inspiration in the cities we fly, so it was a delight to meet Aaron Franklin and learn from his passion and expertise and share Franklin Barbecue's Original BBQ sauce with our customers."

"We had such a good time hosting Mark and the team from British Airways," said Aaron Franklin. "It's an honor to help represent Austin as we celebrate ten years of a straight-shot between these two great cities, and all kinds of fun to share this special sauce with British Airways travelers!"

Throughout March, Club World and World Traveller Plus customers flying from Austin to London will have the option to enjoy a lightly smoked and succulent beef brisket dish, served with sweet corn pudding, lightly spiced bean stew, pickled cucumber, red onion and vegetable slaw, capturing the heart of Texas barbecue culture. World Traveller customers will be able to enjoy the option of a smoky chicken barbecue dish, served with tasty rice and beans.

British Airways flies direct to London from 26 cities in the US, and first launched flights to Austin on March 3, 2014. The city is currently served daily by the airline's A350 aircraft, complete with the airline's Club Suite business class cabin.

The route has proved a popular destination with customers flying for both business and leisure, thanks to Austin's diverse industries, friendly atmosphere, thriving live music and barbecue scene, unique flavours and community events.

  • Customers will be able to enjoy the airline's themed menu on flights between Austin and London from 1 to 31 March 2024.
  • Limited edition 5oz bottles of Franklin Barbecue's Original BBQ sauce will be gifted to customers flying from Austin to London Heathrow in Club World throughout March (subject to availability).

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tmKAkssz7s
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349157/British_Airways_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349156/British_Airways_2.jpg

