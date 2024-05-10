British Airways, VisitBritain, and BAFTA Nominated Director Charlotte Regan Spotlight Iconic British Film & TV Locations in New Campaign

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- British Airways and VisitBritain have today announced they will be launching a digital campaign showcasing Britain's iconic film locations through the eyes of British locals, brought to life by BAFTA Nominated Director, Charlotte Regan. Highlighting Britain's cinematic draw through the lens of its local stars, this campaign seeks to answer American's burning question - What is Britain really like?

Under the direction of Charlotte Regan, renowned for her recent feature "Scrapper," and created with Uncommon Creative Studio, this campaign brings Britain's on-screen beauty, humor, and quirks to life, aiming to inspire US visitors to book their next vacation to Britain on British Airways.

Featuring two films addressing key questions such as "Is Britain Really Like the Movies?" and "Is Britain Truly as Romantic as the Movies?" the campaign presents candid responses from diverse voices across England, Scotland, and Wales. Stepping away from stereotypes, the campaign celebrates Britain's rich diversity and unique character, showcasing its iconic film locations with an authentic twist.

VisitBritain's research shows that films and TV are powerful motivators for travel and film tourism is a valuable and growing part of our global tourism offer. Expedia's 'Set Jetting Forecast 2024' found that nearly 30% of travellers say that TV shows and movies are more influential today than they were before, highlighting the growing significance of screen tourism.

VisitBritain's Executive Vice President, The Americas, Australia & New Zealand, Paul Gauger said:

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with British Airways to bring Britain's diverse filming locations to life. Screen tourism is increasingly popular among global travellers who seek to immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite films and series and walk in the footsteps of their beloved characters. This campaign provides us with the opportunity to showcase our regional destinations, lesser-known places, and local treasures, inviting visitors to explore both the filming locations and Britain's charm."

Calum Laming, British Airways' Chief Customer Officer, said:

"As the United Kingdom's flag carrier, we are delighted to continue our fantastic partnership with VisitBritain. We have flights from 26 US destinations non-stop to London and with our uniquely British original onboard experience, we have something to offer every traveller who wishes to visit this incredible destination."

British Airways' strategic media buying agency, MG OMD, worked to carefully secure the media. The digital campaign will be running across the US on paid social media, Digital Display/OLV, interactive streaming, CTV, and geo-targeted mobile.

Filming locations included Heathrow Airport in London, The Little Theatre in Bath, Brasenose College in Oxford, The Travel Book Shop in Notting Hill, Llangennith Beach in Wales and Loch Eilt in Scotland.

The films are available to view online at www.ba.com/visitbritain.

VisitBritain is the national tourism agency for Britain, responsible for promoting Britain globally as a visitor destination and positioning it as a dynamic and diverse destination while promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism. Collaborating with partners worldwide, VisitBritain prioritizes regional and seasonal dispersal, driving productivity and supporting the travel industry showcase the best of Britain.

None

As a global airline and the UK's flag carrier, British Airways has been flying its customers to where they need to be for more than 100 years. The airline connects Britain with the world and the world with Britain, operating one of the most extensive international scheduled airline route networks together with its joint business, codeshare and franchise partners. In September 2021, British Airways launched its sustainability programme, BA Better World, committing to put sustainability at the heart of everything it does and with a clear roadmap to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. British Airways is a founding member of the airline alliance oneworld, which serves around 1,000 destinations across the globe.

