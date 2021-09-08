British Columbia entrepreneur named Toastmasters International President

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret Page of British Columbia, Canada, is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Page assumed the one-year term at the organization's 90th annual International Convention, held virtually Aug. 23-28.

Margaret Page, Toastmasters' 2021-22 International President

A lifelong entrepreneur and investor, Page has founded or co-founded numerous companies. In her current role as a business and etiquette coach, she helps corporations around the world build team dynamics, sharpen cultural intelligence skills, and hone soft skills. She is particularly focused on championing women, especially those running for political office or seeking equal representation on volunteer and corporate boards. In her personal time, she enjoys time with her family, including cheering on her three grandchildren at their hockey games.

Page is certified in business management and accounting from Lakeland College in Lloydminster, Alberta. Page also holds qualifications in parliamentary procedure, board diversity, neuro-linguistic programming, executive coaching, and cultural intelligence. As a board member and fund development chair for the Sunshine Coast Community Foundation, Page oversaw an increase in endowments from $400,000 to $1.9 million.

A Toastmaster since 2003, Page is a member of Unicorn Toastmasters and Spotlight Speakers, both of Richmond, B.C. She is also a member of the Advanced Speakers Club of Vancouver, B.C., a dinner club that travels the greater Vancouver area. She has held a number of high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation—the highest level of educational achievement in the organization.

"During the pandemic, we quickly learned how resourceful and resilient our organization can be," Page said. "We rapidly changed course to online meetings and opened a new world of possibilities. The world is undergoing a speaking revolution, and we are uniquely poised to take advantage of it. It is no longer a matter of when someone will have to speak or present publicly, but when and through what medium. I am excited to help us seize this digital transformation, during which the world will discover what Toastmasters have known all along—that confident public speaking and leadership training can unlock countless doors."

As International President, Page is the highest ranked officer on the Toastmasters Board of Directors. She joins the following newly elected officers on the Toastmasters International 2021–2022 Executive Committee:

Matt Kinsey of Coral Springs, Fla. — International President-Elect

of — International President-Elect Morag Mathieson of Moehrendorf, Germany — First Vice President

of Moehrendorf, — First Vice President Radhi Spear of Piscataway, N.J. — Second Vice President

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

