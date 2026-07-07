British Columbia Retains California-Based Stranch, Jennings & Garvey to Challenge OpenAI Over Corporate Silence

Attorney General Says Province Considering Legal Action Against Tech Giant in Pursuit of Justice Over Tumbler Ridge Secondary School Shooting

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The government of British Columbia today announced it has formally retained California-based Stranch, Jennings & Garvey (SJ&G) to evaluate legal remedies against artificial intelligence giant OpenAI, marking an active pursuit of justice for the victims, families and community devastated by the Feb. 10, 2026, mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

The tragic attack claimed the lives of eight innocent people — including a dedicated educator and five children between the ages of 11 and 13 — and left 27 others wounded across the school campus and a nearby residence. The tragedy stands as one of the most severe mass casualty events in Canadian history.

"Our thoughts remain with the families who lost loved ones, the people who were injured and the entire Tumbler Ridge community," said Niki Sharma, B.C. Attorney General. "As the community continues to heal, our government remains focused on supporting those affected and pursuing accountability. When there are serious concerns that opportunities to prevent harm were missed, we have a responsibility to act. We owe that to the victims, their families and everyone whose life was changed by this tragedy."

By retaining Lesley Weaver, a member of SJ&G — as well as Vancouver-based CFM Lawyers — the province is positioning itself to explore all legal avenues to hold OpenAI accountable for its documented failure to notify law enforcement regarding explicit, flagged threats made by the perpetrator on the company's ChatGPT platform.

Internal reports indicating that OpenAI safety teams flagged the shooter's severe and specific violent prompts months before the attack — yet corporate leadership chose not to notify the Royal Canadian Mounted Police or local authorities — have prompted this aggressive evaluation.

B.C. officials view this step as a vital test of whether foreign technology giants can operate with legal impunity across international borders.

"British Columbia has never shied away from taking on powerful corporations when their actions cause harm to people and communities," Sharma said. "We are taking this step because there are serious concerns about OpenAI's failure to notify law enforcement after threats were flagged on its platform. We will pursue every available avenue to hold OpenAI and its decision-makers accountable because no company or corporate leader should be beyond scrutiny when public safety is at stake."

The retention of SJ&G allows the province to directly evaluate legal remedies and jurisdictional strategies within OpenAI's home territory of California. Several of the victims' families have already filed individual lawsuits in the U.S. District Court — Northern District of California.

The gravity of these legal proceedings signals a major turning point in how society holds technology giants accountable for the safety of their users.

"We welcome the powerful partnership of the British Columbia government as they seek justice," Weaver said. "For too long, tech companies have operated under the assumption that they are insulated from the real-world carnage their platforms enable. Let us be entirely clear — when an organization possesses automated, verified knowledge of an impending mass casualty threat and chooses silence to protect its corporate valuation, it becomes complicit in criminal activities."

Weaver also issued a stark warning to Silicon Valley financiers and Wall Street underwriters, arguing that moral accountability must be factored into tech-sector financing.

"As institutional investors look at OpenAI's rumored $1 trillion IPO valuation, they must seriously confront the profound human harm — be it physical, emotional or financial — these companies are capable of inflicting before they commit capital," Weaver added. "There is a sickening, unacceptable contrast between a corporation seeking a trillion-dollar market valuation and that same corporation refusing to place a single phone call to protect a small town. We intend to prove that public safety is a non-negotiable cost of doing business."

To learn more about the Ministry of Attorney General's efforts to seek justice, visit https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2026AG0050-000799.

About Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC

With practice experience dating back decades, Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, PLLC has a longstanding history of prominence in high-stakes litigation. Our attorneys specialize in complex matters involving privacy, antitrust, securities, and mass torts, as well as class actions, ERISA trust funds, labor unions and bank fees. The firm's deep bench of expertise further extends to data breaches, wage and hour disputes, worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN), product liability, personal injury and trucking accidents. Known for their integrity, experience and dedication, our attorneys are active members of numerous state and national associations, committees and boards, consistently delivering results in the most challenging legal environments.

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