British Columbia’s Breast Screening Program Selects MagView

The BC Cancer Breast Screening is a provincial program that provides screening mammograms for 275,000 women annually. In 2018, the BC Cancer Breast Screening program sought out an electronic structured reporting solution for screening mammography. Although the focus was on management of screening processes, there was also an opportunity to improve the diagnostic breast imaging workflow for some of the health authorities.

Additional goals included finding a scalable system that could expand the screening reporting system into diagnostic and interventional cases. Stakeholders were looking to reduce paper-based processes that could lead to potential data entry errors or delays in reporting. The software solution would also have to leverage the existing infrastructure and provide an enterprise-wide solution for the entire province.

To meet these needs, MagView is deploying integrated solutions with multiple RIS and PACS systems, structured reporting, PowerScribe and Fluency integrations, tablets to collect patient history in multiple languages, risk assessment models, and text messaging to notify patients of upcoming appointments and reminders. MagView also brings built-in system reports for monitoring physician performance and tracking patient outcomes.

The province will deploy MagView at 43 locations and three mobile vans across British Columbia. Part of the challenge will be integrating several different existing systems already in use, though this is not unusual for enterprise installations.

BC Cancer Screening Program selected MagView based on several key factors: "MagView was the solution chosen for our program due to the solution's flexibility, and its ability to integrate with the multiple RIS and PACS systems around the province. We are excited about moving from our cumbersome paper-based work processes to MagView," says Janette Sam, Program Director.

MagView is currently deployed at several of the Top 25 Cancer Hospitals in the United States, per US News & World Reports, and they service more than 2,500 facilities in the US alone. At 27 years in the industry, they are the first and longest serving MIS provider to the breast imaging community.

To learn more about how MagView is providing enterprise solutions for British Columbia and other institutions, visit their webpage www.magview.com.

