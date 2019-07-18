British Council Study: English Liulishuo significantly improves users' English language proficiency

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, British Council, UK's international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities, and Centre for Research in English Language Learning and Assessment (CRELLA) of University of Bedfordshire, a leading research center in the areas of language proficiency and language assessment, have released a joint research study titled Language learning gains among users of English Liulishuo.

The study indicates that after an average of 36.88 hours study with English Liulishuo, an AI-powered English learning mobile app, the flagship product of LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX), 72% of participants improved their test scores, with about 40% of participants progressing at least to the next higher level of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), guideline used to describe achievements of learners of foreign languages across Europe.

The study investigated improvements in English language ability among 746 users of English Liulishuo app, taking courses at three levels over a period of approximately two months.

To evaluate the influences of an AI teacher on English proficiency accurately and efficiently, Aptis test, a global English assessment tool developed by the British Council, was employed in the study. All participants were registered to take one British Council Aptis test shortly before the beginning of their course and another shortly after the end.

The Aptis test measures across grammar, vocabulary, speaking, listening, reading and writing abilities of candidates. Candidates can correspond their Aptis test results with China's Standard of English Language Ability (CSE), evaluation scale for English language ability issued by China's Ministry of Education and the State Language Commission, and Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

The study result indicates users who used English Liulishuo alone demonstrated more than 10 times higher language learning rates than those adopting other study approaches in addition to using English Liulishuo (0.324 versus 0.03). A data set of 559 users shows an average overall Aptis score gain of 0.324 points per hour of English Liulishuo study. Users usually made the greatest improvements in their reading and speaking skills.

The result also proves English Liulishuo's popularity among users. According to the study, "almost 90% stated they had enjoyed studying with the app and that they planned to use English Liulishuo in the future. Over 80% believed that it was more effective than other ways in which they had studied English."

"This is the most significant development in the area of auto-scoring that I have seen in the past twenty years. Your (English Liulishuo) technology has a clear and distinct lead over any current solution and has multiple areas of potential expansion in language learning and even more especially in language assessment," said Professor Barry O'Sullivan, Head of Assessment Research & Development at British Council, Founding resident of the UK Association of Language Testing and Assessment (UKALTA) in previous occasions.

Launched on February 14, 2013, English Liulishuo App integrates LAIX's proprietary speech recognition engine, auto-scoring engine and adaptive learning system, and combines a comprehensive suite of courses. The App also has additional features designed to enhance the user experience and drive user engagement. The course is rich in content and form, including scene dialogues, authentic pronunciation lessons and courses customized by AI English teacher. The product employs gamified role-playing, scoring and smashing, which leads a new trend of "gamified learning" in Chinese online English education.

On April 2, 2019, English Liulishuo's proprietary AI placement test system was approved by China's Standard of English Language Ability (CSE), which makes LAIX the first company in China to join CSE. The placement test system has helped nearly 40 million users to complete their English level grading. It is worth noting that to enhance the overall grading accuracy, the system employs improved Angoff method, which engages one more discussion and judgment step than the traditional one.

About LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship "English Liulishuo" mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company's platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.

