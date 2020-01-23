British Idiom Named 2019 2-Year-Old Filly of the Year

Brad Cox , who trains both British Idiom and Monomoy Girl, was also honored at the Eclipse Awards as a finalist for 2019 Trainer of the Year. Cox achieved a banner year with earnings of over $17 million in 2019.

A bargain buy at $40,000, British Idiom has more than proven her worth since breaking her maiden at Saratoga by 3 ½ lengths in August 2019. Following up that win with a notable 6 ½ length Darley Alcibiades Stakes victory at Keeneland, the filly earned an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies at Santa Anita, where she continued her winning streak.

"British Idiom has had an incredible year," said Stuart Grant, co-owner of the filly. "She made the jump from maiden winner to grade 1 winner to Breeder's Cup champion in just three races."

In addition to the success of British Idiom, Grant's stable, The Elkstone Group, had multiple graded stakes winners and two track record setters. Homebred gelding Top Line Growth broke the track record for the mile at Laurel Park, beating the previous 39-year record, and won the Iowa Derby. Irony of Reality, by Animal Kingdom, set a track record at Presque Isle Downs, and Social Paranoia placed in the first two legs of the Turf Trinity. In Australia, Whiskey Shooter scored a victory at Rosehill Gardens for renowned trainer Gai Waterhouse.

2020 looks quite promising, with British Idiom's owners targeting the grade 2 Rachel Alexandra Stakes in February. Monomoy Girl returned to training earlier this month and is expected to race this spring.

SOURCE Elkstone Group