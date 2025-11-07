DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- British firm, LEOS Developments, proudly announced one of its most significant undertakings to date: the launch of a large-scale master-planned community in Dubai with a gross development value exceeding £1 billion.

Strategically located in Wadi Al Safa 5 within Dubailand, LEOS' new masterplan offers connectivity to key districts while providing a resort-style living experience. Just 16 minutes from Downtown Dubai, it combines tranquility and convenience in one of the city's fastest-growing areas.

British real estate developer, LEOS Developments, is launching a billion-dollar master-planned community in Dubai shaped by sustainability and resort-style living

The project reflects a shared commitment to delivering sustainable, design-led communities that align with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, a blueprint to make Dubai the world's best city to live, work, and visit.

For Rui Liu, Founder and Chairman of LEOS Developments, the new masterplan marks a defining milestone for the company and underscores its support for Dubai's vision. "The masterplan embodies our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality of life, which are the very principles that underpin the Dubai 2040 Vision," he says. "We are honored to contribute to this city's continued evolution as a global model for master-planned communities."

The landmark community reinforces the emirate's reputation as a global benchmark for community living and innovation. In doing so, it aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The community is set to roll out in phases, beginning with Regent's Park, which features three- to four-bedroom townhouses and five- to seven-bedroom villas. In total, more than 800 homes will be delivered, with prices starting from around £335 per sq. ft. and a down payment of only 5%.

The UAE's wellness real estate market is projected to grow from £105 million in 2024 to around £6.4 billion by 2027, underscoring the country's rising focus on health, sustainability, and quality of life. LEOS's new masterplan is designed to lead this transformation, embodying a lifestyle where wellness and modern living converge.

Set amidst more than 16,000 trees, botanical gardens, and crystal-clear lagoons, the community will offer residents a holistic lifestyle defined by green spaces, open-air amenities, and design excellence. Meanwhile, wellness facilities will include padel and tennis courts, yoga studios, cycling tracks, outdoor gyms, children's play areas, swimming pools, a clubhouse, and more. Homes will additionally feature smart technology integration and EV-ready garages, fully aligned with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

With a vision that aligns closely with that of the UAE, LEOS Developments continues to record strong performance within the country's real estate market, achieving multi-billion-dirham sales across its Dubai portfolio and maintaining a development pipeline exceeding £3 billion scheduled for delivery within the next 12 months. This sustained momentum reflects the company's confidence in Dubai's long-term growth and its dedication to shaping the future of community living.

