British Skincare Brand ELEMIS Announces Entry into Sephora as it Continues International Expansion Plans

The award-winning skincare brand makes its highly anticipated arrival at Sephora stores across the U.S. and online beginning February 15

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEMIS, the leading skincare authority on collagen, readies for further U.S. expansion with a launch at leading beauty retailer Sephora, where it will debut online February 15, 2024, and in 90 stores beginning February 16. The beloved British skincare brand known for its highly active and effective ingredients and award-winning Pro-Collagen line will enter Sephora with a curated assortment of its bestsellers.

Hero Product Image

This retail partnership comes at a time of unprecedented international growth for ELEMIS. An innovative skincare brand with a more than 30-year history anchored in clinical research, ELEMIS has for years been venturing into new markets to introduce its superior skincare products to a global community of customers.

"We're delighted to bring our iconic British brand to Sephora consumers across the US, which follows in the footsteps of our launch into Sephora China, Southeast Asia and the UK," said Sean Harrington, co-founder and chief executive officer of ELEMIS. "As leaders in modern day beauty, Sephora are true changemakers and the perfect complement to our 30 years of authority in skincare and our passionate global ELEMIS community. This expansion with Sephora comes with huge opportunity and a journey we are thrilled to be embarking on. This is just the beginning of a very exciting partnership."

The ELEMIS skincare range online and in-store will include favorites like the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30, Dynamic Resurfacing Pads and an all-new Sephora Exclusive Collagen Health Starter Kit. For decades, ELEMIS has been cultivating science-backed, award-winning Pro-Collagen skincare products aimed at achieving skin health through collagen health. For its debut at Sephora, ELEMIS will also reveal a new visual campaign educating on the importance of protecting, restoring and renewing your skin's collagen.

"We are thrilled to partner with ELEMIS and introduce our clients to their line of effective, collagen-supporting formulas," said Brooke Banwart, SVP of Skincare Merchandising at Sephora. "Our clients value innovative brands with responsible formulation and ELEMIS delivers on that with its holistic approach to skin health. We look forward to welcoming this exciting brand to our Sephora community and know that it will be a great addition to our skincare assortment."

"This is a pivotal moment for ELEMIS and one that signals the brand's continued emphasis on international growth and accessibility," said Suzanne Pengelly, general manager, US at ELEMIS. "Sephora is the ultimate destination for savvy beauty lovers and their collective bar for excellence is unmatched. We are excited to introduce ELEMIS' award-winning skincare innovation to Sephora shoppers and to contribute to the retailer's best-in-class shopping experience."

ELEMIS will be available beginning February 15, 2024 on Sephora.com and at 90 stores across the U.S. beginning February 16, 2024. The majority of products are under $100, with prices ranging from the travel-sized Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm at $18 to the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 at $140. To shop ELEMIS online or to locate a Sephora store near you visit: https://www.sephora.com.

About ELEMIS

As a leading luxury British skin wellness brand, ELEMIS is globally recognized for harnessing the power of natural ingredients and scientific innovation. The brand has conducted more than 30 years of extensive research on collagen-supporting formulas to optimize skin resilience and each formula is rigorously tested to ensure transformative results you can see and feel, both inside and out. Since its launch in 1990, ELEMIS has continued to push the boundaries of beauty science with award-winning products, now available at over 1200 spas, salons, stores and multiple e-retailers worldwide. A certified B Corp beauty brand, ELEMIS is committed to using business as a force for good and fueling its goal of becoming the most sustainable British skincare brand. For more information visit www.elemis.com.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites customers to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its long-term strategic partnerships with Kohl's, customers can now shop a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with over 850 locations nationwide. Customers can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate customers.

SOURCE Elemis