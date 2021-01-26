British Streetwear Brand Only the Blind Presents Its Collection for A/W 21 Focusing on Embroidery

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Only the Blind, the British premium streetwear label presents its eleventh collection for A/W 21 to exclusive retailers prior to the launch of the collection to the public later this year. The brand focuses on its brand ethos of highly intricate embroideries and heavyweight materials to combine these into a conceptual collection of neutral tones.

Pictured: Black Shearling Aviator Jacket, Black Embroidered Split Statement Sweatshirt, Black Heron Embroidered Denim Pictured: Black Embroidered Split Statement Sweatshirt, Black Heron Embroidered Denim

All of the brand's pieces are cut and sew, with the majority of the collection being hand made in England, using super heavyweight materials, including specialist diagonal loopback cotton. Standout pieces feature intricate embroideries and prints that the brand designs in their studio in London.

The brand has been working tirelessly behind the scenes throughout the pandemic to present a collection of this strength, with levels of detail and embroidery that has not been achieved before. They have closely monitored the trends and behaviours of customers. Many competitors have launched loungewear ranges and based their brands entirely around plain beige or grey coloured hoodies and sweatpants, but there's only so many plain hoodies someone needs. The brand however believes this trend will not remain for the long-term, as the world recovers and restrictions are lifted, resulting in customers beginning to live life again in a normal way and looking for unique pieces of high quality to wear out to events and holidays. Only the Blind is coming from a much more creative and artistic approach for this collection and initial feedback from retailers about the collection has already been incredibly positive, noting the uniqueness, quality and elegance of all the pieces that they don't see in most of the competition.

The brand's signature statement "Blessed are those who have not seen, yet still believe" is a key message that is continuously seen throughout the collections. When there is no clear path or end result in sight, you persevere. These messages strongly represent the brand's ethos of pursuing what you love no matter what. It is because of this ethos that the brand has a strong global customer base and following as well as gaining support from actors, musicians, athletes and artists in various industries, which has led them to wear the brand in music videos, magazines, photoshoots and social media. Only the blind can see is not just a brand, it's a vision.

Having been an online focused brand and grown a significant social media following and global demand since its launch in 2016, Only the Blind is now expanding its reach globally by partnering with major stockists worldwide. The price points are around £185/$250 for sweatshirts, £100/$135 for t-shirts and £140/$190 for bottoms, which is a justified price point to customers for the quality they are getting, consisting mainly of large embroideries with a lot of work put into the design and manufacture to ensure the highest standard of quality.

You can see the collection preview video here: https://youtu.be/s6Mt_2wmijA

Only the Blind is now taking wholesale orders for Collection 11 to be delivered in Autumn 2021. To receive the lookbook, please email [email protected].

For more information, please visit www.onlytheblind.com or socials @onlytheblind.

