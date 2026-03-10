British Swim School Launches National Campaign to Close Lifelong Swim Gaps

Every Age. Every Stage. reinforces the belief that water competency should be accessible, inclusive, and ongoing. Post this

British Swim School has grown into North America's leading franchise for water safety and survival programs. While long known for its infant and child-focused lessons, the brand has continued to expand its reach in response to a broader need: ensuring that individuals of all ages have access to high-quality, confidence-building swim instruction.

With that in mind, "Every Age. Every Stage." is more than updated messaging. It reflects how we think about swim education and how we deliver it. Today, British Swim School serves infants as young as three months, adults overcoming lifelong fear of the water, seniors seeking low-impact fitness, and individuals with special abilities who benefit from adaptive instruction. The platform reinforces a simple but important belief: water competency should be accessible, inclusive, and ongoing — not limited to a single season or life phase.

"For decades, families have trusted us to help young children become safer in the water," said Ashley Gundlach, President of British Swim School. "But water safety isn't just a childhood milestone. It's a life skill. This shift reflects our belief that it's never too early or too late to build confidence in and around the water."

As British Swim School enters its next chapter, the company is pairing growth with purpose — investing in infrastructure, technology, and national partnerships to scale responsibly while amplifying its role in drown prevention and community education. The 45-year milestone marks a celebration of legacy, but more importantly, a recommitment to ensuring that water safety is recognized as a lifelong skill — for every age and every stage.

Jump On In! A National Call to Water Confidence

Launching in March 2026 as the swim season approaches, British Swim School's Jump On In campaign is a national effort to re-energize the conversation around water safety and inspire swimmers to take action.

The public is encouraged to Jump On In…to survival skills, to new beginnings, to fearless fun, and to lifelong swim confidence, no matter their age or stage.

British Swim School is also sharing "Jump In Jams," a family-friendly playlist celebrating the fun and confidence of getting in the water, and bringing the pool party to their homes! Franchise owners will capture the energy in their communities, culminating in a national montage video showcasing Jump On In moments from across the country.

The public will experience the energetic and inclusive campaign across refreshed digital platforms, national video and social media activations, and coordinated outreach designed to inspire enrollment and reinforce the importance of water competency.

"We know drowning prevention requires awareness, access, AND action," Gundlach said. "Jump On In is our invitation to all communities to prioritize water safety together in a fun and life-changing way."

The brand operates more than 550 locations across the United States and Canada, supported by franchise owners who bring swim education directly into local communities. Continued expansion in 2026 will further increase access to high-quality instruction nationwide.

