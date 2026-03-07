British Vlogger Stu: China's Secret to Calmly Resolving Trade Disputes

Mar 07, 2026, 18:09 ET

BEIJING, March 7, 2026 

Yiwu's model is they've found a number of people from different countries who speak Chinese, and have trade experience here in Yiwu. And they act as mediators for people from their country or region. It's like having a mediator, but one that specifically understands your language and culture. That's very important when it comes to resolving disputes.

China's Secret to Calmly Resolving Trade Disputes

Chinese courts have developed a mediation Method called"Six-Foot Alley", having foreign mediators helps International Businessman to work things out. This is also part of the Fengqiao Experience in the New Era.

