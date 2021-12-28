British Woods Apartments and Townhomes, Oak Ridge Announces Gift to Second Harvest Food Bank

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ Capital Partners, owner of the British Woods Apartments and Townhome community in Oak Ridge Tennessee announced a gift to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee that will feed a local in need family of four for an entire year.

MZ Capital Partners is committed to giving back to local communities in which it owns properties. In a statement, the company said, "as the Greater Knoxville East Tennessee community suffers from increased numbers of food insecure families, we wanted to do our part to meet these extraordinary needs and celebrate our own success and ability to help others. We firmly believe in the obligation to give back, support the most vulnerable in our community, and 'do good while doing well'."

British Woods Apartments and Townhomes, located at 301 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge consists of 17 buildings on 10 acres. The property features 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a beautiful landscaped treed setting with Smokey Mountain foothill views.

MZ Capital Partners, headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois is a demographically driven real estate investment firm with a specialty niche in multifamily assets throughout the United States. The firm has been recognized with placement on the INC 500 list of the fastest growing private companies in America and was named overall winner of "Best Places to Work" by the National Apartment Association.

SOURCE MZ Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.mzcapitalpartners.com

