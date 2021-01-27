Britishvolt Expands Its Team Of World-leading Experts With Three Key Appointments To Strategic Advisory Board

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Britishvolt, the UK's foremost investor in battery technologies, is further boosting the expertise of its leadership team with the appointment of three new members to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Jon Sigurdsen, Chief Investment Officer of UCVO AS, formerly Portfolio Manager for DNB Asset Management in Norway and an expert in renewable energy investment has been recruited to the Advisory Board. He is joined by global banking expert Sebastiaan Welling, who is in senior management at the Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Sacha Dench, a world-renowned biologist, conservationist and Ambassador for the United Nations Convention on Migratory Species.

Orral Nadjari, CEO Britishvolt "Jon, Sebastiaan and Sacha represent key appointments for us. They are joining our growing team of world class experts dedicated to putting Britishvolt at the forefront of the British battery industry. We are making excellent headway in our mission to build the UK's first battery gigaplant and are firmly on track. The expertise and experience that Jon, Sebastiaan and Sacha bring will be crucial in helping us meet our objectives."

Jon Sigurdsen "I am honoured to be joining Britishvolt's Advisory Board and look forward to working with Orral Nadjari and the rest of the board. There is a clear lack of high energy density batteries in the industry and by building the UK's first gigaplant there's no doubt that Britishvolt will be a leader in the British battery industry. It will also be playing a crucial role in the future of the UK automotive industry, benefitting the entire UK economy."



Sebastiaan Welling "This is an exciting opportunity. I am looking forward to supporting Britishvolt's board as the business rapidly matures and stands at the vanguard of enormous industrial and societal change. The timing of Britishvolt building the UK's first battery gigaplant could not be better. It's an essential component of change as we move to an electrified future."

Sacha Dench "I am honoured to have been invited to join Britishvolt, to bring a combined voice for nature conservation and climate change to the Advisory Board. Providing large-scale battery manufacturing in Britain will not only cut emissions and support the UK economy, it will create jobs and help drive a rapid and just transition.

"There are exciting challenges ahead and conservationists will need to work more closely with industry to drive the change we all need."

Britishvolt's Advisory Board advises on all aspects of business growth, investment and strategy on the company's mission to build the UK's first battery gigaplant at a specially selected site in Blyth, Northumberland.

Production of Britishvolt's world-leading lithium-ion batteries for the automotive industry will commence at the end of 2023.

About Britishvolt

Britishvolt is Britain's foremost investor in battery technologies. It is dedicated to supporting the future of electrified transportation and sustainable energy storage, producing world-leading lithium-ion battery technologies.

Britishvolt's aim is to establish the UK as the leading force in battery technology. It is working with leading partners and suppliers to achieve this because it is of paramount importance to the future of the UK automotive industry and the overall economic and industrial health of the UK.

The company believes that the UK is the right place for its investments because of the strength of its automotive and energy industry, its expertise and history of industrial and academic battery research and development.

Quarter four of 2023 has been targeted as the start of production in Britain's first gigaplant in Blyth, Northumberland.

