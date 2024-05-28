Britive Extends Ephemeral Access to Any Infrastructure with Cloud PAM Anywhere

New integration capabilities expand dynamic privileged access management (PAM) to Kubernetes, servers, databases and other infrastructure resources.

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive, the innovator that introduced the first Cloud PAM solution designed to implement true just-in-time (JIT) ephemeral access for the dynamic nature of cloud environments, today announces major new integration capabilities.

In addition to its existing API-first, integration-focused capabilities, Britive now extends its patented (US Patent 11,770,382) JIT ephemeral access to servers, databases, internal applications, and more that reside in private networks or VPCs. The platform also supports RBAC (role-based access control) for private cloud environments managed through Kubernetes (K8s) clusters. This announcement further extends the scope of Britive's platform as the complete PAM solution for cloud-native, on-prem, and hybrid business environments.

"Supporting JIT access for private or on-premises resources was the next logical evolution for the Britive platform," says Art Poghosyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Britive. "Our goal is to empower security, app development, and cloud operations teams with the tools they need to reduce risk, regardless of the complexity and nuances within their environments, without compromising velocity or flexibility."

The Britive team is exhibiting at the Identiverse 2024 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, this week to showcase the full capabilities of its Dynamic Ephemeral Cloud PAM Anywhere.

Visit Britive's booth #2222 to see the platform in action and discuss how our solution helps address privileged identity needs. In-depth demos can also be requested online: https://www.britive.com/get-a-demo/

