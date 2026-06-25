Britive Joins Torq AMP Alliance Program to Accelerate Agentic SecOps

Torq AMP Drives Agentic AI Innovation Through Deep Integration and Innovation Capabilities, GTM Collaboration, and Disruptive Joint Marketing for Britive's Runtime Privileged Access Management

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive, the cloud-native platform redefining privileged access management (PAM) to secure human, agentic AI, and non-human identities at runtime, today announced it has joined the expanding Torq AMP alliance program, designed to drive agentic AI innovation. Building on a multi-year technology partnership, Britive was selected for its leading just-in-time, runtime privileged access platform that governs human identities, machine identities, and agentic AI workloads, and seamlessly integrates with the Torq AI SOC Platform to empower customers and their SOC/Incident Response teams. The expanded relationship formalizes what joint customers have relied on in production, with automated privilege enforcement tied directly to SOC investigation and response workflows.

Torq AMP is unlike any other partner program in the history of cybersecurity. It exists in stark contrast to partner programs stuck in the distant past, built on elitist tiering systems, pay-to-play participation, and excessive bureaucracy. With Torq AMP, partners such as Britive can easily leverage Torq's AI SOC platform and agentic AI capabilities to create unique, high-value solutions that integrate across mutual customers' security stacks and ISV ecosystems. Torq AMP delivers builder-focused, not engineering-focused, integrations that elevate the value of partner offerings and go far beyond the static, pre-defined integrations of typical tech alliances. It's all about driving mutual growth, adoption, and buzz for all participants.

Torq AMP provides these exclusive benefits to Britive:

Integrated Solution Creation: Build innovative, joint AI-driven SecOps solutions quickly and easily at scale, without heavy engineering efforts

Build innovative, joint AI-driven SecOps solutions quickly and easily at scale, without heavy engineering efforts Deep Torq Sales Engagement: Joint field marketing events, collaborative prospecting, and integrated presence in Torq demo environments

Joint field marketing events, collaborative prospecting, and integrated presence in Torq demo environments Strategic GTM Collaboration: Collaborative sales enablement , team training, channel packaging, ROI analysis, and reporting

enablement ROI Disruptive Marketing Activation: Integration highlighted within the Torq platform, on Torq's website, in customer and prospect emails, and across social posts, messaging, and custom swag

"Britive and Torq have been delivering value together for our joint customers for years, and joining the AMP Alliance is the natural next step as Torq establishes itself as the AI SOC platform of record," said Art Poghosyan, CEO, Britive. "The threat landscape has expanded well beyond human user credentials. Machine identities and agentic AI workloads now represent the fastest-growing and least-governed privilege surface in the enterprise. The joint solution we bring to market with Torq addresses all three planes together. Now our customers get automated, runtime enforcement at the moment of need, regardless of what type of identity is making the access request."

"We have seen firsthand how identity-related risk plays out in SOC investigations. Privilege abuse through human accounts, unmanaged machine identities, and now ungoverned agentic AI permissions are consistently the path of least resistance for attackers," said Nauman Mustafa, CSO and VP of Platform and Ecosystem Strategy, Britive. "This renewed partnership with Torq takes the integration we have refined in the field and brings it fully into the agentic AI era. Torq's AI SOC drives investigation and response at machine speed across all three identity planes. Britive ensures that every access decision, whether it originates from a human operator, a machine workload, or an AI agent, is governed, time-bound, and auditable. That combination closes a gap that no other joint solution in the market addresses today."

"Torq AMP partners include some of the most prestigious and cutting-edge cybersecurity companies in the world, and we are excited to welcome Britive to the fold," said Eldad Livni, CINO and Co-Founder, Torq. "Britive is an example of an innovative vendor that delivers solutions with maximum impact as we realize the potential of the AI SOC, together. And that means joint offerings that combine cutting-edge threat intelligence drawing from the deepest data pools with blazing fast AI-driven response, remediation, and mitigation. Together, Torq and Britive will protect organizations from the ever-expanding spectrum of threats they're confronted with every second of every day."

About Britive

Britive is the cloud-native runtime privileged access management platform built for the speed and scale of modern multi-cloud environments. Britive enables enterprises to eliminate standing privilege across cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, machine identities, and agentic AI workloads through just-in-time access, runtime privilege controls, and continuous governance. Trusted by leading organizations across financial services, healthcare, and technology, Britive reduces identity-based risk across human, machine, and agentic identity planes without slowing down development or operations. Learn more at britive.com.

About Torq

Torq is the AI SOC platform that combines agentic insights and automation so that enterprises can triage, investigate, and respond to actual risks, faster. Torq streamlines every step from alert through resolution. The platform analyzes your risk context to identify your biggest threats. Global leaders like PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefónica, and Virgin Atlantic trust Torq to power the next generation of Agentic SOC operations.

Media Contact:

Britive

Miad Moussawi

[email protected]

SOURCE Britive