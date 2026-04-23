Britive is the First Complete PAM Platform to Natively Support the OpenID Shared Signals Framework (SSF)

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive, the natively unified privileged access management (PAM) platform, today announced support for the OpenID Shared Signals Framework (SSF), including the Continuous Access Evaluation Profile (CAEP) and Risk Incident Sharing and Coordination (RISC) protocols. This integration makes Britive the first comprehensive PAM solution to offer continuous authorization and provide support for these standardized, real-time security events across human, non-human, and agentic AI identities.

Historically, privileged access has been a "checkpoint" security model. Identity is verified at login, access is granted, and nothing changes until logout. Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) and Just-in-Time (JIT) access addressed the most obvious flaw by eliminating always-on, standing privileges that sit exposed between checkpoints. Britive's context-aware policy engine took that foundation further by dynamically evaluating every authorization request, factoring in who made the request, where it originated from, the compliance posture of the device, network context, and other factors, including real-time signals from SIEM and ITSM systems.

Access is not just ephemeral, but earned and verified at the moment of request against the full picture of current conditions. Static role assignments are replaced by intelligent, policy-driven grants that reflect the actual risk of each access event. However, even the most sophisticated context-aware authorization has a boundary: the session start. Once access is granted, traditional systems go silent. SSF breaks through that boundary and solves the problem that even context-aware JIT authorization cannot: what happens to an active session when risk emerges mid-flight.

With native SSF support, Britive can now receive signals from any compatible security tool — including solutions from CrowdStrike, Silverfort, Sailpoint and other early adopters — and respond with instant, policy-driven, actions: terminating privileged sessions, enforcing step-up authentication, or disabling accounts the moment a threat is detected. No privileges to harvest; no open sessions to hijack. Privilege exists only as long as the live security posture justifies it.

"Just-in-Time (JIT) access with Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) was step one. Continuous enforcement is the next logical step," said Sameer Hiremath, Co-Founder and SVP of Product & GM at Britive. "Privilege should be held only as long as the security posture justifies it. With our native SSF integration, we are enabling advanced Zero Trust security implementations where privilege is revoked the moment risk is detected."

Britive's SSF implementation is fully bidirectional. In addition to receiving and acting on inbound signals, Britive emits its own CAEP and RISC events based on recorded identity and privileged access activity, such as an identity checking out an access profile, a new MFA method being registered, or an identity being provisioned from an identity provider. Downstream tools subscribed to Britive's signal stream can incorporate this context into their own risk and access decisions.

All events received, emitted, and actions taken are recorded in Britive's audit log. Teams receive a complete, timestamped record of exactly how their security stack responded to real-time signals to support compliance requirements and accelerate incident investigations.

Key Capabilities and Benefits:

Real-Time Response: Automated session termination, logout, step-up MFA, or account disable triggered instantly on inbound CAEP/RISC events.

Automated session termination, logout, step-up MFA, or account disable triggered instantly on inbound CAEP/RISC events. Open Standards: No proprietary connectors required. Works with any SSF-compatible tool in your stack, built natively on the OpenID Foundation's finalized standard.

No proprietary connectors required. Works with any SSF-compatible tool in your stack, built natively on the OpenID Foundation's finalized standard. Bidirectional Intelligence: Emits actionable CAEP/RISC events for downstream tools to enrich the broader security ecosystem.

Emits actionable CAEP/RISC events for downstream tools to enrich the broader security ecosystem. Zero Trust, Continuously: Building on ZSP and ephemeral privileges, SSF extends enforcement from access provisioning through to session close. Privilege is tied to real-time security posture at every moment.

Building on ZSP and ephemeral privileges, SSF extends enforcement from access provisioning through to session close. Privilege is tied to real-time security posture at every moment. Audit-Ready: Every signal, response, and emitted event is logged with full timestamps, streamlining forensics and compliance reporting.

Britive's SSF support is available now. To learn more, visit Britive's website.

About Britive

Britive delivers foundational identity security infrastructure for today's cloud and AI-powered enterprise. As the pioneer of cloud-native privileged access based on the Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) model, Britive helps organizations tame identity sprawl—spanning human users, machine identities, and autonomous agents—while eliminating excessive privilege and improving access governance at scale. With a patented dynamic platform, Britive enables Fortune 500 companies across regulated industries to reduce risk, enforce least-privilege access, and accelerate innovation across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and on-prem environments. In an era where autonomous technologies redefine enterprise perimeters, Britive delivers the runtime security and insights necessary to build a secure future.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Britive