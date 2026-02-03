Britive Recognized as a Central Architect of Third Gen PAM and the Identity Security Control Plane by Software Analyst Cyber Research (SACR)

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive, the pioneer in next-gen cloud-native Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced its recognition as a key innovator in the 2026 PAM Market Report by Software Analyst Cyber Research (SACR). The report, titled "The Evolution of the Privileged Access Management (PAM) Market & The New Competitive Landscape," identifies Britive as a defining force in Third Gen PAM, an agentless, API-first category that effectively becomes the industry's Identity Security Control Plane.

As enterprise perimeters dissolve into ephemeral cloud environments and autonomous AI agents, the SACR report highlights how these shifts are breaking the traditional assumptions behind static roles and standing privileges. The analysis positions Britive at the forefront of this architectural revolution, leveraging a modern architecture approach to ensure identity serves as the primary security boundary without impeding developer velocity.

"Britive is not just filling a gap in the market; they are helping define the new standard for how organizations manage high-impact permissions," said Francis Odum, Lead Analyst at SACR. "Their alignment with the reality of modern infrastructure where access decisions must be agentless, frictionless, and happen in real-time positions them as a primary architect of the next era of identity security."

Breaking the Linear Identity Security Cost Curve

Traditional PAM models rely on a linear cost curve: scaling privileged access security requires substantially more spend on deploying vaults, agents, and proxy-based infrastructure, and operational headcount. Britive's cloud-native architecture, managed via Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) and Policy-as-Code (PaC), empowers organizations to scale security in support of business growth and innovation while avoiding cost explosion. This allows security teams to mint permissions dynamically at runtime for all identities, while maintaining consistent control across global environments without the compounding operational debt of vault-based systems.

"While much of the market is still focused on managing static secrets and privileged entitlements, Britive has been focused on removing them from the very start," said Art Poghosyan, CEO of Britive. "Zero Standing Privilege was not a milestone we worked toward; it was our baseline design principle. The legacy PAM era was built on mitigating the risk, but Britive's modern architecture was built on eliminating the risk out of the equation."

Key Findings from the SACR Report Include:

The Transition to Third Gen PAM: A move away from legacy vaulting toward an agentless, real-time Identity Security Control Plane designed for cloud scale and rapid deployment.

The Rise of the Agentic Stack: The proliferation of non-human identities (NHIs) and AI agents requires a shift to runtime authorization that is invisible to the practitioner, achieved through API-native enforcement rather than cumbersome endpoint agents or proxies.

The End of Standing Privilege: Recognition that always-on access is a structural liability, highlighting the necessity of platforms like Britive that enforce Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP) across multi-cloud and SaaS environments.

To access the executive summary of the report's analysis of the PAM market and see how Britive is architecting risk out of the cloud, visit https://www.britive.com/resource/downloads/sacr-vendoranalysis-britive

About Britive

Britive delivers foundational identity security infrastructure for today's cloud and AI-powered enterprise. As the pioneer of cloud-native privileged access based on the Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) model, Britive helps organizations tame identity sprawl—spanning human users, machine identities, and autonomous agents—while eliminating excessive privilege and improving access governance at scale. With a patented dynamic platform, Britive enables Fortune 500 companies across regulated industries to reduce risk, enforce least-privilege access, and accelerate innovation across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and on-prem environments. In an era where autonomous technologies redefine enterprise perimeters, Britive delivers the runtime security and insights necessary to build a secure future.

