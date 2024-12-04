Britive's Continued Innovation Meets Growing Demands for PAM Equipped for Multi-Cloud Enterprise Environments

Patented PAM platform is poised to accelerate growth with strategic leadership and continuous commitment to partner-driven innovation.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive, a leader in cloud-native privileged access management, continues to redefine how enterprises secure multi-cloud environments with a cutting-edge platform built in collaboration with Fortune 500 organizations.

As businesses continue to face challenges stemming from growing cloud complexity and identity sprawl, Britive's patented PAM platform continues to deliver scalable, dynamic solutions that meet sophisticated and evolving use cases.

Britive's mission has always been to stay ahead of the market's evolving needs. From the very beginning, the platform has been developed in close collaboration with some of the world's largest and most security-conscious organizations. Unlike competitors in the space, who are only now pivoting to address enterprise use cases in multi-cloud or cloud-forward environments, Britive was purpose-built for the modern cloud-native and hybrid on-prem environments and continues to refine its roadmap based on real-world feedback from its customers and design partners.

"Solving the needs and scenarios that enterprise organizations face right now has always been at the heart of Britive's vision," says Art Poghosyan, CEO and Co-Founder of Britive. "Since the beginning, we have listened to their pain points and aim to stay ahead of the challenges they face daily. Britive not only fulfills today's needs but is ready to meet tomorrow's demands."

As part of its ongoing momentum, Britive's leadership has expanded with the addition of two seasoned industry experts. Patrick Welch, Britive's Chief Revenue Officer, brings 15 years of experience in identity and cybersecurity, as well as 12 years in the cloud.

"What excites me about Britive's architecture is its highly differentiated, cloud-native approach," says Welch. "Britive's platform isn't just about bolting on security; it's about building an embedded solution that grows with the cloud, so organizations can maintain agility and speed without compromising on security."

John Gonsalves, appointed as one of Britive's Strategic Advisors, brings decades of IT strategy and infrastructure expertise to guide how the platform addresses identity security, zero trust, risk, compliance, and the evolution of the cloud landscape.

Britive is proud to showcase its innovations at the upcoming Gartner Identity and Access Management Summit in Grapevine, Texas from December 9 – 11, 2024. Visit Booth #110 to learn more about Britive's platform and how it eliminates standing access, enforces zero trust principles, and integrates seamlessly into complex multi-cloud environments without disrupting existing workflows.

About Britive

Britive is the first true cloud privileged access management (CPAM) solution tailored for security, cloud operations, and development teams in cloud-forward organizations. The platform centralizes, standardizes, and simplifies privileged access management across the environment. Featuring an API-first design, Britive seamlessly integrates with existing systems to ensure flexibility and agility in cloud environments. Our patented dynamic and ephemeral just-in-time (JIT) access technology enables precise security controls without impeding operational speed. Learn more at https://www.britive.com.

