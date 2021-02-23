BRITIX - The First Serviced Digital Watch Company

ZURICH, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITIX is a fully serviced company, similar to a serviced apartment and sets a new standard for digital transformation in the watch industry.

This digital watch company offers a new experience - without the need for any specific professional expertise. As a fully serviced company, the offer includes a website with webstore, a starter kit of Swiss Made watches and a service pack allowing fast and easy access to the worldwide watch market. In addition, the experience includes full ownership and all rights from trademarks to the documented brand legacy.

BRITIX Triple Date with date with hand pointer, late 1950s BRITIX watch advertisement 1948: BRITIX chronograph with racing car (inspired by Alfetta Alfa Romeo 159)

A reliable network of Swiss watch companies provides BRITIX Watch Co with an all included comfort solution. The scale and scope of the customized services will be defined by the new owner of BRITIX. This starts with picking the right watch design to the eco-friendly watch boxes.

"We are at a turning point regarding buyers' behavior. Especially in the watch industry, brick and mortar retailers were often a hurdle for new entries of watch brands into the market. This is changing now. In addition, the secondary watch market consistently shows strong growth and is thus ready for new discoveries of Switzerland's watch making history," said Martin Heller, a digital innovator and owner of BRITIX Watch Co.

The digital watch experience is easy to use and comes without any time-consuming steps in-between or hurdles. It grants easier access to the primary and the secondary watch market thanks to the brand's longstanding legacy. It offers a new experience for watch lovers, aficionados, entrepreneurs or individuals looking for a passion investment.

The sales price of this package depends on the scale of the bespoke services. The range is from USD 150'000 to USD 250'000.

