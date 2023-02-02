Brits Are Ready to Party in 2023: Is Your Venue Ready?

Tripleseat survey reveals that 53% of UK consumers are planning 1-2 events in the first six months of the year.

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to booking events in the UK, there's not a lot of downtime. Brits are ready to start working on their next celebrations right after all the Christmas festivities.

Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, surveyed 500 people planning events in 2023 to find out what venues should expect in the new year.

Here's a look at the trends and data we spotted:

Celebrations are on the calendar for the first half of the year: 53% of Brits are planning 1-2 events in the first 6 months of 2023

53% of Brits are planning 1-2 events in the first 6 months of 2023 Planning starts early: 42% will book venues 1-3 months in advance

42% will book venues 1-3 months in advance Partying happens away from home: 67% of people plan to book a venue instead of hosting at home

67% of people plan to book a venue instead of hosting at home Filling pints and plates: Brits are planning to host dinners and cocktail receptions in 2023

Brits are planning to host dinners and cocktail receptions in 2023 Consumers want an easy online booking experience: 50% of people say they are moderately to extremely comfortable booking an entire event online by themselves

50% of people say they are moderately to extremely comfortable booking an entire event online by themselves Get more insights: View the infographic

Get the best platform in place to get ahead

If your restaurant, hotel, or venue wants to book all of this upcoming business, you'll need the right tools to help you manage every detail, from enquiry to booking to payment. Tripleseat's event management platform is a complete solution for the hospitality industry.

"As event bookings increase in the UK, it's crucial for hospitality businesses to be equipped with event management software to make the entire event planning process seamless and organized," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Tripleseat's best-in-class features allow businesses to drive more bookings, increase efficiencies internally, and provide exceptional service for each guest."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture £13.5 billion in event enquiries. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit tripleseat.com/restaurants-uk .

Let's Connect:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Media Contact:

Azure Collier

Director of Brand Marketing

978-614-0490

[email protected]

SOURCE Tripleseat