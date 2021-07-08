Britt Nolan to Return to Publicis Groupe as President and Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett Chicago

Nolan will report to Andrew Swinand, Chief Executive Officer of Leo Burnett Group and Publicis Groupe Creative U.S., and provide counsel to Chaka Sobhani, Global Chief Creative Officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide.

"We can't wait to welcome Britt back to Leo Burnett Chicago, where he forged a legacy of award-winning creative and inspired leadership over a decade," says Swinand. "Britt is a values-based leader who is a champion of both the people and the work. I look forward to many more years of partnership and great work together!"

Nolan returns to Leo Burnett Chicago following a stint as North American Chief Creative Officer at DDB. During his previous decade with the agency, Nolan's award-winning work garnered more than 50 Cannes Lions.

Nolan's immersive and impactful "Van Gogh BnB" for the Art Institute of Chicago swept the 2016 awards show, with 14 Lions, and generated $2M in incremental revenue for the world-class destination. Nolan was also responsible for the iconic "Mayhem" campaign for Allstate, and his work has been recognized by the Effies, D&AD, ADC, the One Show, Clios, Kinsale Sharks, London International, Radio Mercury, AICP and Facebook Studio Awards and more throughout this career.

"Nothing can stop us with Britt at the helm of Leo Burnett Chicago, from where boundless talent emanates to every corner of our global network," said Sobhani. "I can't wait to work with him closely and see where this next exciting chapter takes us all. Happy days indeed as we welcome him back with open arms!"

About Leo Burnett Chicago:

Leo Burnett is a creative solutions company founded on the idea that "what helps people helps business." By solving human problems with the power of creativity, Leo Burnett delivers value for people and prosperity for brands. To learn more about Leo Burnett and its rich, 85-year history, visit the agency's website, Facebook page and @leoburnettchi.

