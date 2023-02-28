Brittain Resorts and Hotels Experiences More Growth in 2022 - Adds Four Oceanfront Resorts and Two Vacation Rental Companies to its Portfolio

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittain Resorts and Hotels has deepened its partnership with MB National LLC, Beach Vacation LLC, and the Litchfield Company by taking over management of four new resorts and two vacation rental companies in 2022. The company has assumed all management responsibilities including revenue management, strategic operations, homeowner services, the food and beverage outlets, human resources, information technology, and sales and marketing.

"Our partners are our priorities, and we are grateful for the continued trust they place in us with their assets," said Matthew Brittain, CEO and Managing Partner of Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "We are fortunate to have such scalable resources and talented team members capable of handling our expanding portfolio."

The new additions include:

Monterey Bay

Situated on the north end of Myrtle Beach, this oceanfront resort is in close proximity to the area's top attractions. It includes oceanfront suites, complimentary breakfast, and water amenities, including a rooftop hot tub.

Marriott Courtyard Springhill Suites

Located in the heart of Myrtle Beach, this oceanfront resort offers suites with breathtaking views and resort-inspired amenities, including first class water amenities and an oceanfront bar.

Beach Vacations

This vacation rental company features luxury condos, villas, and suites that fit any size group or traveler. Accommodations include locations near signature golf courses, shopping destinations, and award-winning restaurants.

Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort

Nestled within Litchfield Beach, in Pawleys Island, SC, is a collection of vacation rentals, from luxury condos to oceanfront beach homes. Amenities include a pool plaza, championship golf courses, and various on-site dining options.

Litchfield Inn

Located in Pawleys Island, SC and boasting a carefree vacation by the sea, this family-friendly hotel provides oceanfront rooms and villas, exclusive beach access, a pool deck, a beach bar and an upscale oceanfront restaurant.

Lachicotte

This Pawleys Island vacation rental company includes luxurious beach homes with scenic views of the ocean, creek, or community. Each home has unique amenities, from pools and porches, to docks and kayaks.

Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH) is a full-service hospitality management company providing multi-layered expertise in all disciplines of hotel and resort operations. Since 1943, BRH has been enriching the lives of their team members, guests, partners, and the communities they serve in providing exceptional guest experiences, a supportive work environment, and superior returns. With over 4,000 rooms, suites, and condos in the portfolio, the company currently operates 20+ hotels and resorts and 40+ restaurants & bars within the United States. For more information on Brittain Resorts & Hotels, visit BrittainResorts.com.

