Brittany Mahomes and Tom Davis Partner with PetSafe® to Launch the Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence

Revolutionizing Pet Safety with Cutting-Edge Technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe , a trusted leader in innovative, technology-driven pet products for over 25-years, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with dog mom Brittany Mahomes , and renowned celebrity dog trainer, Tom Davis to promote the Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence . This revolutionary system is designed to unleash joy for pets and their families by providing the ultimate safety and peace of mind.

The world's safest GPS fence + tracking system available now, from PetSafe

Dog Mom, Brittany Mahomes , said, "Tom Davis introduced me to the PetSafe Guardian GPS + Tracking Dog Fence collar and I trust his recommendations. As a mom of not only dogs but kids now, I think it's huge that I can have peace of mind now that I can watch my dogs on my phone and know they're safe."

In his own words, celebrity dog trainer Tom Davis explains, "As a dedicated trainer, ensuring pets' well-being is my mission. That's why I stand by products like the PetSafe Guardian GPS + Tracking Dog Fence—it aligns perfectly with my values of keeping pets happy, healthy, and safe with their families. This collar is going to change the game for dog owners everywhere."

For two and a half decades, PetSafe has been obsessed with pets and believes in the power of the unbreakable bond between pets and their families. The relentless commitment to safety for pets is evident in PetSafe's extensive range of products, from toys to advanced safety systems. PetSafe's technologies have safeguarded over 11 million dogs, and the Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is the latest addition to this proud legacy. The Guardian® GPS + Tracking Dog Fence is a revolutionary pet fence system and location tracker, designed to unleash joy for your pet and family with peace of mind. This state-of-the-art system allows you to build custom boundaries for your dog from the comfort of your couch—no digging required! Using an LTE network, you can track your dog's location in real-time and ensure their safety within any boundary you set, at home or on the go.

Please view images from the photoshoot that took place at the Mahomes residence in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, May 23rd: Courtesy of Qube/ PetSafe HERE

For more information, please visit petsafe.com .

About PetSafe Brands™

PetSafe® is the largest manufacturer of hard pet goods for dogs and cats. Founded in 1991 as Radio Systems Corporation, PetSafe Brands™ has grown into a global corporation selling in over 52 countries. Our brands include Invisible Fence Brand®, Kurgo®, PetSafe™ SportDOG® and Premier Pet®. We are driven by innovation and technology to improve the lives of people, pets, and our communities. Our portfolio includes trusted and industry-leading electronic containment & training systems, waste management products, fountains, pet doors, automatic feeders, and more. The PetSafe Brands™ corporate office is based in Knoxville, TN, with regional offices worldwide, and is owned by Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC.

