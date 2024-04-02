BRITTEN PARTNERS WITH OAK VIEW GROUP TO FURTHER ENHANCE IN-VENUE SPONSORSHIP APPLICATIONS

Britten to Offer Insight,

Expertise and Products to OVG Properties

DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak View Group (OVG), the largest developer of sports and live entertainment venues in the world, today announced a new preferred business partner designed to further enhance in-venue sponsorship applications at its properties. Britten has been selected as the new OVG preferred partner for non-digital signage and event fabrication.

"As we continue to seek new and exciting ways to add value to the live event experience for our clients and guests, we are excited to introduce a new preferred business partner who is an expert in their field," said Dan Griffis, OVG President, Global Partnerships. "We rely heavily on our partners to provide their expertise, insight, and knowledge to help us, and our client-partners create new, revolutionary ways to deliver a superior quality experience for guests and sponsors."

As the preferred non-digital signage and event fabrication vendor for OVG, Britten offers OVG additional sponsorship opportunities through its proprietary product portfolio developed within the retail industry for over two decades. Britten also offers OVG venues event fabrication services utilizing our experience in Print and Hardware products, Foam 3D, and BoxPop custom shipping containers. Britten is a veteran-owned creative production house dedicated to delivering innovative signage, displays, and event branding solutions that make customers stand out in a crowd.

Britten will also serve as a Solution Provider for GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership), a sustainability measurement program for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, cultural institutions, and other large-scale venues, of which OVG is one of the founding partners.

About Britten

Britten is a veteran-owned creative production house dedicated to delivering innovative signage, displays, and event branding solutions that make our customers stand out in a crowd. For 35+ years, we've leveraged our state-of-the art design, printing, fabrication, and manufacturing capabilities to propel high-impact campaigns and promotional ideas into the world. Always on time, on strategy, and on budget, we build the stuff that helps people, communities, and businesses flourish and prosper. More information at britteninc.com, and follow Britten on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG's mission is to be a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries. OVG is world-renowned as the leading full-service live entertainment and hospitality group, with 10 major new arenas eiBrazil; FirstOntariovelopment including: Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK; Anhembi Arena in São Paulo, Brazil; FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. OVG360 is a full-service venue management, hospitality solutions, and venue services company servicing more than 400 arenas, stadiums, performing arts centers, culture institutions, and convention centers world-wide. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

[email protected]

18557638205

