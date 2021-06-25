Brittney Reed Named Regional VP for New Journey PAC

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Journey Political Action Committee founder James "Bo Snerdley" Golden and Chief Executive Officer Autry Pruitt today announced the PAC's forthcoming programs in Louisiana with Brittney Reed leading its new Louisiana team as Regional Vice President and Director of Giving.

"I am thrilled and excited for the opportunity to continue my passion of politics and grassroots activism by taking a fresh approach in this position with New Journey," said Reed. "With this position, I will narrow my time, energy and focus on not only securing new, Republican votes but also on the future of the Republican Party, Louisiana and America through our youth education and outreach efforts."

Ms. Reed, a native of Baton Rouge, is joining New Journey from the Republican Party of Louisiana, where she served as executive director. She has been involved in Louisiana politics and numerous political campaigns over the past seven years, as well as grassroots activism and fundraising through her work with nonprofit organizations and her own company over the past 14 years. Ms. Reed's political and outreach knowledge and experience, developed through her time with the Louisiana GOP, managing campaigns and fundraising, bring an exciting perspective to New Journey and its efforts to expand its mission in Louisiana.

"Education, engagement of our younger generations and extending our hand to have the conversation in our minority communities are the keys to the future success of conservatism and the Republican Party," said Reed.

"New Journey is committed to preserving the foundational principles of this great country," said Pruitt. "We are leading conservatism forward and promoting values that break down the barriers to prosperity and freedom for all. We understand the importance of protecting Louisiana from the downfall we see in so many leftist states of increased crime and fewer jobs, and are placing boots on the ground to do outreach and to inspire hope in communities."

