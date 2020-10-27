Brivo Selects Logi Analytics To Unlock New Cybersecurity Data Analytics Capabilities For Enterprises

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logi Analytics , the leader in enabling the analytics layer for software teams, and Brivo , the global leader in cloud-based physical security solutions, today announced a new partnership deploying Logi Composer as part of Brivo's next-generation security platform.

The newly announced partnership enhances the Brivo customer experience while also providing the company's engineers greater flexibility with platform development. The analytics capabilities will be embedded in Brivo Access, the 4th-generation building security platform from Brivo that will provide robust data analytics and powerful security features to improve efficiency, enhance safety and provide real-time awareness for all customers.

"Knowledge is power in cybersecurity – and enterprises are dealing with more threats than ever before, says Brett Hansen, CMO at Logi Analytics, "With the Logi Composer offering, Brivo will enable their users to unleash the power of their data with visuals, dashboards and reports seamlessly embedded within the Brivo platform. Bringing advanced analytics into their application workflow will expedite the identification of vulnerabilities or compromises facilitating response. By embedding Logi Composer, Brivo can focus resources on their cloud platform, accelerating innovation on their market-leading access control solution."

Brivo has been a leader in the cloud security space for 20 years and understands the importance of being able to efficiently and effectively aggregate, analyze, and act upon data when maintaining a strong security posture. Logi Analytics' expertise in embedded analytics make the company an ideal partner for Brivo's platform upgrade. Brivo will use Logi Composer to create an enterprise-level data analytics & reporting experience for Brivo customers while keeping it all contained within the Brivo stack.

The platform update comes at critical time for Brivo's customers, many of which are demanding more real-time data analytics capabilities as they navigate the reopening of offices and manage operational adjustments brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Logi has allowed us to create a very professional and slick user experience around interacting with our large data sets that is both highly-performant and straightforward for our end users—it was the sweet spot we needed," said Jeff Nielsen, CTO at Brivo.

Logi Analytics' experience and understanding of embedded analytics is critical to cybersecurity operations for businesses in 2020 & beyond. These tools help improve visibility of threats and new or overlooked attack vectors, while making it easier for IT professionals to analyze & act on the data without disrupting application workflow. And with enterprises facing increasing frequency of cyber-attacks the need is greater than ever before1. Logi Analytics gives enterprises the ability to strengthen their security in a cost-effective way while still being able to adapt to a future threat landscape.

For more information on Logi Analytics and its suite of embedded analytics solutions, visit https://www.logianalytics.com/ . For more information on Brivo and the Brivo Access , visit https://www.brivo.com .

About Brivo

Brivo is the global leader in cloud-based security and property management solutions for commercial and multifamily properties that simplify security interactions for property managers, tenants, employees, and visitors. With over 15 million users and 1,000 authorized dealers, our SaaS platform has been unifying the security experience across access control, mobile credentials, video surveillance, identity federation, visitor management, intercoms, and elevator control since 2002. Hundreds of software partners and end users use our APIs and SDKs to extend our solutions to unique vertical market offerings. More than ten years of SOC audits underscore our commitment to protecting customer privacy and data security. Brivo is privately held and headquartered in Bethesda, MD. https://www.brivo.com

About Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions and a team of dedicated people, invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own. Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com.

