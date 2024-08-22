Brix Cannabis Launches in New Britain, CT: Shaking up the State's Cannabis Market

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brix Cannabis is thrilled to announce its launch in Connecticut, bringing a fresh wave of flower variety and quality to the state's cannabis market. With an initial focus on producing high-testing flower, Brix Cannabis will target the 50% flower market segment , followed by a strategic plan to introduce vapes that represent 30% of the current market, effectively covering 80% of the state's most popular cannabis categories.

"Our goal is to become Connecticut's cannabis brand and be known in the market for offering top-tier products that meet the highest standards of quality and convenience," said Judy Prisco, a social equity owner with 50% ownership in the New Britain grow, where she was born and raised. "We are excited to bring carefully curated flower strains to a market that has been stagnant for months. With several strains testing over 30%, we will also have flower aimed at the medical market."

The Connecticut cannabis market has recently seen a lull, with no new cultivators introduced for several months. Brix Cannabis is set to change this dynamic by introducing incremental products that will significantly contribute to the overall market, ensuring consumers have access to fresh, high-quality cannabis options.

Brix Cannabis operates a state-of-the-art 10,000-square-foot grow space in New Britain, adhering to state regulations and positioning itself for expansion. The company plans to add 5,000 square feet of grow space annually for the next few years, ultimately reaching a 25,000-square-foot cultivation area.

The name Brix is inspired by the measurement of sucrose (a simple sugar) in plants. This measurement is crucial in determining the optimal time for harvest, ensuring that cannabis plants perform photosynthesis at peak efficiency. Adequate Brix levels indicate that the plant's sap and immune system are functioning well, leading to bountiful buds with vibrant colors, rich aromatic properties, and specific terpene profiles.

"Hard Hittin' New Britain," the slogan for Brix Cannabis, encapsulates the brand's commitment to excellence and its roots in the local community. With monthly harvests and strong social equity ownership, Brix Cannabis is set to make a significant impact on the Connecticut cannabis industry.

Stemming from a social equity joint venture with Curaleaf, Brix is also led by industry veteran Patrik Jonsson and Connecticut native Gary Fett, who are key partners behind this groundbreaking launch.

About Brix Cannabis

Brix Cannabis is a pioneering cannabis brand based in New Britain, CT, dedicated to providing top-quality cannabis products, including flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. With a focus on capturing significant market share and introducing top-quality products, Brix Cannabis aims to become a dominant player in the Connecticut cannabis industry.

