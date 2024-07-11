BRIX Holdings Brings a Nostalgic Favorite to a New Generation

Development deals promise froyo and smoothie stores to new markets for the first time amid the franchisor's national expansion

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIX Holdings, LLC ,("BRIX"), a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company is leading the charge in satisfying the public's renewed love for frozen yogurt. The company, which encompasses several renowned food-service chains including Friendly's, Red Mango, Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and recently acquired Clean Juice, today announced four deals bringing new Red Mango and Smoothie Factory + Kitchen locations to Arizona and Missouri for the first time.

"Expanding into new markets with our Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and Red Mango brands is the promising momentum we expect to see as we continue our growth and development plans for our brands across the nation. We look forward to the catalyst the new franchisees will have for their markets and the experiences they will bring to their communities," said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings LLC. "The journey in Arizona and Missouri is just the beginning of tapping into new entrepreneurial talent and expanding our mission."

BRIX signed a multi-unit development deal with franchise owner Richard Stassi to open three Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and Red Mango co-branded stores within the next three years. The first co-branded frozen yogurt and smoothie location in the agreement is set to open in early 2025. The restaurant franchisor signed the fourth deal with franchisee Gary Patel who will open a Red Mango in Kansas City, Missouri, as the state's pioneer franchisee for the brand. Patel's location is slated to open in early 2025.

The new franchise operators provide new market entry opportunities for BRIX as the portfolio company continues to prioritize expansion. Stassi and Patel bring with them a passion for knowledge and dedication to success to their businesses. Stassi is a retired NYPD officer, operating a growing business portfolio in Arizona with the help of his sons. Patel is a first-time business owner. Together, their business insight, experience and knowledge of their communities unify them to drive success and make a difference in their respective markets, making them ideal franchisees for the BRIX brands.

"I'm currently the owner of two Jimmy John's franchise locations in Arizona with my sons," said Richard Stassi, the multi-unit owner behind the future locations coming to Arizona. "When we were looking to expand our portfolio, we knew what we wanted in another business. It was important to us that we invested in a reputable company that operates efficiently and has high-quality products that people love, and we found that with our co-branded Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and Red Mango locations. I wanted something that would last for my sons and our family, and we're thrilled to start this journey within our community over the next three years as the first of this brand in the Greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas."

The froyo and smoothie company's expansion across the nation is an answer to the demand for healthy, delicious and quick-service food and points to the opportunities ripe for entrepreneurs in their growing markets. The frozen yogurt market is projected to be $1.05 billion in 2024 , growing to $1.40 billion by 2029. U.S. smoothie trends indicate a market size, valued at $4.04 billion in 2023 , reaching around $9.86 billion by 2033.

BRIX is actively seeking new owners to franchise with Red Mango, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen and Orange Leaf. Each brand's initial franchise fee is $30,000 for a traditional 10-year term. Other requirements to franchise include $100,000 in liquid assets to invest and a minimum net worth of $250,000. The brand development contribution is 3 percent and the typical royalty rate varies between 5-6 percent. Requirements vary for non-traditional locations.

About BRIX Holdings, LLC:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Friendly's® , Clean Juice®,Orange Leaf®, Red Mango®, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen™, Souper Salad®, , Humble Donut Co.® and Pizza Jukebox™.

