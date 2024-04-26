BRIX Holdings Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Clean Juice, Expanding "Good-For-You" Offerings Nationwide

Acquisition brings BRIX portfolio to more than 300 locations and counting across eight brands

DALLAS, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIX Holdings, LLC ("BRIX"), the multi-brand franchising portfolio group specializing in restaurant brands with superior products including Friendly's, Red Mango and Orange Leaf, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all assets of Clean Juice , the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise. The acquisition is slated to formally close within the next several weeks.

The acquisition will add more than 75 existing Clean Juice locations and a dozen more in development to the BRIX network, bringing the portfolio company's national footprint to more than 300 locations and counting across eight brands.

"Our BRIX portfolio of brands all share a common thread: each has a unique and differentiated position in their sector with loyal guests and fans. Clean Juice fits right into that mold with a strong foundation of beloved and certified organic offerings that effectively extend our spectrum of "better-for-you" options," said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX. "We look forward to bringing this great brand and its passionate franchisees and guests into our portfolio to support a renewed period of growth and success."

Clean Juice was founded in 2016 by married couple Landon and Kat Eckles as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise. The entire Clean Juice menu is certified organic across a wide variety of cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads and other healthy food options.

"We launched this concept with a vision of redefining the fast-casual landscape by introducing an option that truly supports an overall healthy and organic lifestyle," said Landon Eckles, co-founder and CEO of Clean Juice. "This is the right next step in our brand's journey – we are confident that Clean Juice will be well positioned for future growth and success within the BRIX family of brands."

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand restaurant portfolio company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Friendly's®, Orange Leaf®, Red Mango®, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen®, Humble Donut Co.®, Pizza Jukebox™ and Clean Juice®. For more information about BRIX Holdings, LLC, please visit www.brixholdings.com

