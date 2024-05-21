BRIX Holdings Finalizes Clean Juice Acquisition, Expanding Portfolio to Eight Brands with More than 325 Locations

Clean Juice acquisition reinforces franchisor's plans to provide better-for-you options across the nation with new locations to open by the end of the year

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIX Holdings, LLC ("BRIX"), the multi-brand franchising portfolio group specializing in restaurant brands with superior products including Friendly's, Red Mango and Orange Leaf, announced today the formal acquisition of all assets of Clean Juice , the original USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise.

Clean Juice franchise and field support will now be provided from the BRIX headquarters in Addison, Texas. A core group of Clean Juice employees will join BRIX in roles spanning field operations, supply chain and technology.

"The entire BRIX organization is thrilled that our acquisition of Clean Juice is complete," said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX. "This is another step in our growth strategy as we continue to build a world-class franchisor portfolio organization. We have a strong core shared services and franchise support system now in place, backed by our majority investment group (JAMCO) to aggressively pursue additional brand acquisitions moving forward."

BRIX plans to open approximately 10 Clean Juice stores by the end of this year, with an additional 15-20 slated for 2025. BRIX's initial efforts will focus on improving store design and operations, and a re-engineering of the menu and supply chain to efficiently deliver certified organic farm-to-table juices and meals to guests across the country. Plans also include expanding Clean Juice's certified organic bottled juices into more outlets, including grocery and convenience channels.

"We already have a growth plan developed and will begin executing new initiatives in the coming weeks," said Roberto DeAngelis, Chief Experience Officer at BRIX. "We have a dedicated and enthusiastic group of franchisees eager to revitalize this brand, along with a substantial development pipeline that will fuel our future growth."

Clean Juice was founded in 2016 by husband and wife, Landon and Kat Eckles, as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise. The entire Clean Juice menu is certified organic across a wide variety of cold-pressed fresh and bottled juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads and other healthy food options.

For information about franchising with Clean Juice please visit https://cleanjuicefranchising.com/ .

For more information about BRIX Holdings, visit https://BRIXholdings.com/ .

About BRIX Holdings, LLC:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand restaurant portfolio company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Friendly's®, Orange Leaf®, Red Mango®, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen®, Humble Donut Co.®, Pizza Jukebox™, Souper Salad® and Clean Juice®. For more information about BRIX Holdings, LLC, please visit www.brixholdings.com

About JAMCO:

JAMCO Interests LLC is based in Dallas, Texas. JAMCO is the majority stakeholder of BRIX Holdings, a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. JAMCO is also a member of TriArtisan TGIF Partners LLC, majority owner of TGIF Holdings LLC which owns and operates TGI Friday's®, the iconic American casual dining bar restaurant chain with over 600 restaurants in 60 countries worldwide.

