BRIX Holdings' Orange Leaf and Smoothie Factory + Kitchen Welcome Multiple New Franchise Agreements Across Texas, Kickstarting Major Growth Plans for the State

Franchisor confirms Texas as a top priority for expansion efforts across the BRIX Holdings portfolio

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIX Holdings, LLC ,("BRIX"), a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company encompassing renowned food-service chains including Friendly's, Red Mango, Orange Leaf, and Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, today announced four deals signed at the end of 2023 promising new Orange Leaf and Smoothie Factory + Kitchen locations coming this year to Prosper, Frisco, San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley, Texas.

Orange Leaf

These Texas deals are among 11 new franchise agreements awarded across the BRIX portfolio in 2023 with other new deals in Nebraska, New York, Ohio and Florida. The company's expansion across the nation is an indicator of the demand and the opportunities available for strong entrepreneurs to take advantage of in their growing markets.

Texas has seen exponential growth in recent years, with reports indicating a surge in population by nearly half a million people in 2023 coupled with a rise in economic opportunities. As more families and entrepreneurs flock to Texas, the state stands out as an ideal market for BRIX to advance its franchise development, expanding into both new and existing markets.

"We look forward to working with our new franchise owners, who are dedicated to expanding Orange Leaf and Smoothie Factory + Kitchen networks. Their commitment mirrors our enthusiasm for fostering business growth in our home state of Texas, a state rich with opportunities," said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings LLC. "There is exceptional potential here in Texas and this is just the beginning of a promising journey, where we aim to nurture and elevate local entrepreneurial talent."

The new franchise operators behind the agreements signed in Texas are welcome additions to the ever-growing BRIX network as the company continues to prioritize expansion in the state. Each new owner comes from varying backgrounds and experiences, including a former law enforcement officer, a military veteran, a previous family restaurant owner and an entrepreneur. Despite their differences, they share the united goal of achieving business success while positively impacting their respective communities, making them well-suited for franchising with the BRIX brands.

"I was in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years in every role from waitress to owner. After many early mornings and long nights without time for my children, personal time or vacations, I realized I wanted to retake control of my life. Franchising with Orange Leaf afforded me that opportunity," said Susana Jimenez, the new franchise owner behind the future Orange Leaf location coming to Cibillo, Texas. "The team at BRIX provided us with care, support and resources along the way to make our dreams possible and give me peace of mind again. I can't wait to serve our community in new ways and grow with Orange Leaf."

The signing of the new franchise agreements reflects the company's desired growth trajectory heading into 2024, with the stores projected to open later this year in summer, fall and winter.

BRIX is actively seeking new owners to franchise with Orange Leaf, Red Mango and Smoothie Factory + Kitchen. For each brand, the initial franchise fee is $30,000 for a traditional 10-year term. Other requirements to franchise include $100,000 in liquid assets to invest and a minimum net worth of $250,000. The brand development contribution is 3% and the typical royalty rate varies between 5-6%. Requirements vary for non-traditional locations.

To learn more about franchising with the BRIX brands and the available franchise incentives, visit:

Orange Leaf - https://www.orangeleafyogurt.com/franchising

Smoothie Factory + Kitchen - https://www.smoothiefactorykitchen.com/franchising

Red Mango - https://redmangousa.com/red-mango-better-for-you-franchise/

For more information about BRIX Holdings, visit https://BRIXholdings.com/ .

About BRIX Holdings, LLC:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Red Mango®, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen™, Souper Salad®, Orange Leaf®, Humble Donut Co.®, Pizza Jukebox™, and Friendly's®.

