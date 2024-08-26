BRIX Selects Lunchbox As A Key Technology Partner For Its Growing Portfolio Of Restaurant Brands. Post this

Following the successful implementation of their recently acquired brand, Clean Juice —which has utilized Lunchbox's technology for over four years—BRIX Holdings is set to double down on its expansion. Across the portfolio, BRIX will embark on a journey to deliver a seamless ordering experience that integrates catering orders and everyday online app / web orders into the same POS system, connecting the loyalty and rewards experience across all channels. The initiative is expected to enhance guest engagement and streamline franchisee operations, meeting the growing demand for a unified and open technology stack across brands.

"We're excited to partner with Lunchbox to deliver a seamless experience for both, our guests and our franchisee partners," said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings. "Given Lunchbox's success with Clean Juice, we are confident that this collaboration will significantly elevate the operations across our entire portfolio."

The integration will bring a seamless, fully branded user interface and a POS-integrated system to all BRIX Holdings' locations, enabling a cohesive operational flow from front to back-of-house and providing a buildable platform for future innovations. This enhancement is particularly timely as the brand is on a fast track to expansion, focusing on expanding its portfolio of "good-for-you" brands, which now includes 8 unique concepts and over 320 locations.

"Partnering with BRIX Holdings is a major milestone for Lunchbox," said Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and Co-Founder of Lunchbox. "For over four years, we've built our technology and integrations alongside brands like Clean Juice. Now, we're excited to extend the suite of solutions to brands like Friendly's and Orange Leaf — all to deliver a seamless and powerful experience."

About Lunchbox:

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for enterprise restaurant chains, enabling them to scale their digital presence efficiently. With a suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and an open API platform, Lunchbox empowers over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. For more information, visit www.lunchbox.io .

About BRIX Holdings:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi-brand restaurant portfolio company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Red Mango, Smoothie Factory + Kitchen, Souper Salad, Orange Leaf, Humble Donut Co., Pizza Jukebox, Friendly's, and Clean Juice. For more information about BRIX Holdings, LLC, please visit www.brixholdings.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Adriana Desmond, [email protected]

SOURCE Lunchbox