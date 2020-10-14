Brixey & Meyer Acquires LAMP CFO & Accounting Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that effective October 2020, Columbus based firm LAMP CFO & Accounting Services has joined the Brixey & Meyer, Inc. team. The addition of LAMP CFO & Accounting Services furthers Brixey & Meyer's reputation of bridging a gap by leveraging national expertise while focusing on the particular needs and challenges facing everyday businesses.

"I'm very excited about our most recent transaction and our strategic growth in the Columbus market. This acquisition will allow us to bring additional value to our clients in the marketplace."

- Doug Meyer, President & CEO

"We are very excited to continue to grow Brixey & Meyer's Columbus team. Acquiring LAMP CFO and bringing Jonathan aboard adds tremendous financial leadership experience that we can utilize to meet our clients' needs. We find that many high-growth companies need assistance with the financial areas of their business. Adding LAMP CFO continues to expand our CFO Services team and increases our ability to assist our clients in identifying ways to add value to their business."

- Jeff Bruner, Columbus Shareholder

"I am proud of what LAMP has become in such a short amount of time. LAMP's mission of recognizing that every business is unique and offering a customized approach to the corporate culture aligns well with Brixey & Meyer's mission of having a positive impact on the people of its firm and clients it serves. LAMP joining forces with Brixey & Meyer will align our desires to positively grow as a firm, broaden our industry specializations and continue to be our clients long-term and trusted advisor."

- Jonathan Harrington, Senior Manager



This is the fifth transaction for Brixey & Meyer since 2015. The firm has offices in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.

As we grow, Brixey & Meyer continues to offer a strategic mix of value-added services. Each service line is focused on growing your business & moving it forward. To learn more about our company & service lines, see below.

We look forward to sharing more as we grow!

SOURCE Brixey & Meyer, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.brixeyandmeyer.com/

