Brixey & Meyer Announces Cincinnati Offices Move to Mount Adams

CINCINNATI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer – the region's leader in business consulting, audit, and tax services – is pleased to announce its consolidation of Cincinnati offices to Mount Adams, one of Cincinnati's most historic and popular neighborhoods. The move will take place in late 2019. The new address is 1111 Saint Gregory St. Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Doug Meyer, Managing Director, states "Mt. Adams is the perfect location for our continued strategic growth. The centralized location and energy of Mt. Adams is ideal for both our team and clients. Our firm has experienced unparalleled growth the past few years and we are excited to combine our Sharonville and Milford offices to a newly designed space that matches our firm's culture and spirit."

Brixey & Meyer will occupy the 5th floor. Thoughtful and modern work arrangements feature a variety of workspaces ranging from multi-purpose collaboration rooms to quiet spaces, including private offices and workstations with both standing and seated desks. Additionally, the space has an outdoor balcony with beautiful views of the city and the Ohio River.

Brixey & Meyer will join other notable tenants in Mt. Adams, including other professional service firms, restaurants, retail shops, and more.

About Brixey & Meyer

Brixey & Meyer is a leading business consulting and CPA firm providing strategic attention and value-added services focused on driving clarity and helping businesses grow. Brixey & Meyer offers Accounting, Tax, Business Advisory, Succession Planning, Retirement Administration and Leadership Advisory Services to companies who value a strategic partnership. The firm is a 7-time winner of the Best Places to Work award.

For more information, visit www.brixeyandmeyer.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

