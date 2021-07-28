Brixey & Meyer Announces Columbus Office Expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer is excited to announce the expansion and relocation of our Columbus office space. We recently moved to 485 Metro Place South, Suite 400, Dublin, OH 43017.

"As we continue to grow our team, we find ourselves in need of space that provides room for growth while also being convenient and attractive for our team and our clients. Like many other companies, we are adjusting to the new working environment where going to an office every day is not the norm. However, our team has expressed a desire to get back to the office and work collaboratively. Our new space provides for this and gives us additional flexibility for our continued growth." - Jeff Bruner, Shareholder

"We have enjoyed the time in our previous office and we are looking forward to this exciting new phase of growth for our organization. I am proud of our team's flexibility and willingness to adapt to their work environment while creating an outstanding client experience. This new location will provide additional space to collaborate with our team members to better serve the needs of our clients." - Jonathan Harrington, Columbus Office Leader

The new office space will feature modern workstations with both standing and seated desks, private offices, and conference space to collaborate or meet with clients. The space has beautiful views of natural areas around the building.

About Brixey & Meyer

As we grow, Brixey & Meyer continues to offer a strategic mix of value-added services. Each service line is focused on growing your business and moving it forward. To learn more about our company and service lines, see below.

We look forward to sharing more as we grow!

