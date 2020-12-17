Brixey & Meyer Announces New Cincinnati Office Managing Shareholder

CINCINNATI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer is pleased to announce that Angela Wurtenberger will be promoted to the role of Cincinnati Office Managing Shareholder, effective January 1, 2021.

"We take great pride in the promotion of Angie to Office Managing Shareholder in our Cincinnati office. Angie has unmatched leadership and client service skills that will drive our continued strategic growth in the Cincinnati market." – Doug Meyer, CEO

Angela is a leader within the Tax service line and co-chair of the firm's Diversity & Inclusion committee. She has been with the company since 2016 after joining the team through the acquisition of Kamphaus, Henning and Hood CPA, Inc. Angela brings over 15 years of experience to the firm.

"I am very excited to work with our wonderful team in Cincinnati and continue to support growth both within the firm and in the market. The promotion to Shareholder at Brixey & Meyer is a great opportunity to join a group of respected leaders who live our firm's vision, mission and core values and I am looking forward to working alongside them for many years to come." – Angela Wurtenberger

