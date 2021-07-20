Brixey & Meyer Announces New Columbus Office Leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer is pleased to announce that Jonathan Harrington has been promoted to the role of Columbus Office Leader, effective July 2021.

"We are excited for Jonathan to assume this leadership role in our Columbus office. His passion, dedication, and drive are a perfect fit as we continue our strategic growth in the Columbus market." – Doug Meyer, CEO

Jonathan is a leader within the CFO Services practice line. He joined Brixey & Meyer in October of 2020 through the acquisition of LAMP CFO and Accounting Services. Jonathan has over 15 years of experience in public accounting and private practice as a CFO and Controller.

"I am extremely humbled and excited to guide our exceptional Columbus team and continue to support growth both within the firm and in the market. I am also excited to work with our Shareholders to promote our firm's vision, mission and core values." – Jonathan Harrington

