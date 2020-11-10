Brixey & Meyer Announces Weckesser As New President

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer is pleased to announce that Kevin Weckesser has been promoted to the role of President, effective January 1, 2021.

Current President & CEO, Doug Meyer, will remain as CEO of Brixey & Meyer with a continued focus on the company's strategic initiatives and growth. Brixey & Meyer, a public accounting and business advisory firm, has offices in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.

"Kevin's leadership and tenacity coupled with his high moral and ethical standards make him a perfect fit as our firm's President," said Meyer. "Kevin has earned unmatched trust and respect with our team members and clients. This promotion is a key component of our strategic plan and mission of driving a positive impact in the community."

Weckesser, a Shareholder, currently leads the company's Audit & Assurance service line in addition to providing advisory and business valuation services to clients throughout Central & Southwest Ohio. He joined Brixey & Meyer in 2010, following 13 years with Ernst & Young. Weckesser will be overseeing day to day operations of the firm by working closely with the service lines and leadership team to continue delivering value for clients and executing on the firm's strategic growth plans.

"Our talented team brings so many diverse skillsets and unique experiences which are fueled by a passion to help our clients grow," said Weckesser. "This has been a powerful formula for us, we are more than accountants. We work together with our clients to solve the challenges they are facing and drive sustainable success for their businesses. Additionally, our entire team is very active and having positive impacts each day in the communities we serve. The opportunity to lead such an amazing team and company as we continue to grow is a true honor."

Weckesser is active in the region currently serving on the Boards of Trustees for Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, the Convention Center Facilities Authority of Dayton & Montgomery County and Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School. He is also a past Board Chair of both the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Muse Machine.

As we grow, Brixey & Meyer continues to offer a strategic mix of value-added services. Each service line is focused on growing your business & moving it forward. To learn more about our company & service lines, see below.

We look forward to sharing more as we grow!

