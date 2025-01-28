Brixey & Meyer Capital Announces Sale of Unistrut Midwest to NEFCO

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital (BMC), a private investment firm dedicated to partnering with businesses to achieve transformative growth, is proud to announce the successful sale of its portfolio company, Unistrut Midwest, to NEFCO, a leading value-added supply partner serving the specialty construction trades. The transaction closed on December 20, 2024, representing a significant milestone in Unistrut Midwest's evolution and underscores BMC's commitment to driving value for its portfolio companies and their stakeholders.

Unistrut Midwest, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, established itself as a national leader in modular steel support systems. Under Brixey & Meyer Capital's ownership, the company expanded its management team, grew its geographic footprint, and diversified its solutions portfolio, while continuing to be a trusted provider of support systems for mission-critical industries such as data centers, semiconductor plants, EV facilities, and healthcare institutions.

Kevin Brooks, President of Unistrut Midwest, reflected on the partnership with BMC: "Brixey & Meyer Capital has been instrumental in helping us realize our potential. Their hands-on approach and belief in our vision enabled us to grow and serve a broader customer base with innovative solutions. As we join the NEFCO family, we are excited to continue this momentum and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

Brixey & Meyer Capital acquired Unistrut Midwest in May 2022 through a combination of its second and third funds. During BMC's ownership, Mark and Dave Ellis, the previous owners of Unistrut Midwest, remained partners through the eventual sale to NEFCO.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a Cincinnati-based private investment firm focused on lower-middle-market companies. Since its founding, BMC has successfully completed 19 acquisitions and raised over $200 million in committed capital. The firm manages five different platform businesses across various industries. More on Brixey & Meyer Capital can be found on their website.

