Brixey & Meyer Capital Announces the Acquisition of Professional Maintenance & Equipment, Inc.

CINCINNATI and WADE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Professional Maintenance & Equipment, Inc. ("PME"), a premier distributor and service provider of aftermarket automotive shop equipment. This investment strategically positions PME for growth into new markets and the expansion of its service and product offerings. Mark Holden and Steven Holden, the previous owners of PME, will continue to lead their respective markets in their current roles while retaining ownership stakes.

Headquartered in Wade, NC, PME supports clients by distributing top-tier products and providing extensive field service expertise. PME's skilled service team specializes in installation, repair, inspections, and preventative maintenance of auto lifts, air compressors, paint booths, and wheel alignment tools.

Mark Holden, General Manager - Auto Equipment, said, "Our focus has always been on delivering quality, reliability, and unmatched customer service. Joining forces with BMC will enable us to accelerate our growth while continuing to serve our customers with the same dedication. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and how this partnership will allow us to elevate the value we bring to our customers."

Patrick Odell, Managing Director at Brixey & Meyer Capital, added, "PME aligns perfectly with our investment strategy of partnering with companies that demonstrate strong potential for expansion, proven leadership, and a commitment to excellence in customer experience. We're eager to work with PME and provide the resources they need to enhance their operations and drive future growth."

PME marks BMC's initial investment in its aftermarket automotive shop equipment strategy. BMC plans to pursue growth through acquisitions in this segment in the coming years.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a Cincinnati-based private investment firm focused on lower-middle-market companies. Since its founding, BMC has successfully completed 18 acquisitions and raised over $200 million in committed capital. The firm manages six different platform businesses across various industries. More on Brixey & Meyer Capital can be found on their website.

About Professional Maintenance & Equipment, Inc.:

Professional Maintenance & Equipment, Inc. specializes in the installation, maintenance, and repair of automotive shop equipment, serving the dealership, collision center, tire, and lube markets. PME provides comprehensive service across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

