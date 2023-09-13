Brixey & Meyer Capital announces the sale of Guardian Access Solutions

News provided by

Brixey & Meyer Capital

13 Sep, 2023, 09:50 ET

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital is excited to announce the sale of Guardian Access Solutions (Guardian) to CenterOak Partners (CenterOak), a Dallas-based private equity firm.  Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with locations in Atlanta, Georgia  and Orlando, Florida, Guardian provides complete design, installation, service, and preventative maintenance solutions for all major access control systems, including commercial gates, overhead doors, parking systems, and access control/CCTV.

Under BMC's ownership, the Guardian team delivered on rapid growth initiatives including (i) expansion of service & preventative maintenance offerings, (ii) the expansion of product offering in all markets, and (iii) the acquisition and integration of three complementary businesses since 2020.  

"We are proud of the many accomplishments of the Guardian team since our first investment in 2020," said David Brixey, CEO at BMC, "we are anxious to watch their continual growth with the team through their partnership with CenterOak."

Guardian's ability to serve its diversified base of commercial and high-end residential customers across the complete access control spectrum, coupled with its reputation for exceptional service quality and reliability, has propelled the company to be a market leader in the Southeastern United States.

BMC was advised on the transaction by Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) and legal counsel was provided by Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since its founding, BMC has closed fourteen investments and raised $130 million in committed capital to invest in lower middle-market companies. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages five different platforms across a variety of industries.   Follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.

Contact: Patrick Odell, patrick.odell@bmcgrowth.com

SOURCE Brixey & Meyer Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.