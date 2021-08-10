Brixey & Meyer Capital (BMC) and Access Control Systems (ACS) Acquires Access Security Parking Integrated Solutions (ASPIS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Control Systems (ACS), together with Brixey & Meyer Capital (BMC), announced today that it has acquired Access Security Parking Integrated Systems (ASPIS). Headquartered in Atlanta, ASPIS is Georgia's leading installer of parking access and revenue control systems.

"The addition of ASPIS is core to our growth strategy of being a one-stop systems integrator across the southeast," said Chad Colony, CEO of ACS. "Our combined resources will provide for an integrated solution to better serve customers through expansion of our existing competencies including commercial overhead doors, access control systems, and automated gate systems in the Atlanta market."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, ACS is a one-stop solution of access control systems, which includes high-end residential and commercial automated gate systems, parking control systems, commercial security systems, overhead doors, and surveillance systems. In addition to its headquarters in Nashville, ACS has regional offices in Knoxville and Memphis. ACS is a portfolio company of BMC.

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm with offices in Dayton and Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit Brixey & Meyer Capital's website at www.brixeyandmeyercapital.com. To stay informed on future updates, follow BMC on LinkedIn here. ASPIS is the 6th acquisition of BMC's second fund, the BMC Growth Fund II. The BMC Growth Fund II is a $40.0 million fund launched in mid-2018 that invests in lower middle-market companies generating $1.0 to $5.0 million of cash flow. For information about all of BMC's investments, click here.

