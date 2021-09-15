Brixey & Meyer Recognized as One of the Best Firms in the United States and Canada

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that Brixey & Meyer was named one of the Best of The Best Firms for 2021 in the United States and Canada by INSIDE Public Accounting!

Ranked on more than 50 metrics, we are recognized as a top performer within the profession who produce superior results while planning for long-term sustainability and growth, offering both clients and staff alike a successful future. Only 50 firms were chosen for this award, and we are proud to be one of them!

"Given the challenges, obstacles and uncertainties of 2020, being named an IPA Best of the Best firm is an especially notable achievement," says Michael Platt, principal of the Platt Group and publisher of the accounting trade publication, INSIDE Public Accounting. "Combined with the overarching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were societal stressors (heightened racial justice awareness and a divisive presidential election), employee stressors (home schooling, remote work and burnout), business stressors (remote onboarding, productivity, engagement and firm culture) and client stressors (shutdowns, cash flow, uncertainty and existential threats for many). Firms that were able to overcome these landmines while turning in stellar performance are to be celebrated."

"We are extremely proud of this recognition. Without the dedication and tenacity of our amazing team members focused on positively impacting our clients and community, this would not be possible. We are passionate about driving results for our clients that creates clarity and value for their organization. Our team is excited to continue our strategic growth and meaningful impact in the marketplace," stated Doug Meyer, CEO of Brixey & Meyer.

