Brixmor Property Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Teleconference Dates

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2019 fourth quarter earnings on Monday, February 10, 2020 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

Event: Brixmor Property Group's Fourth Quarter Earnings Results

When: 10:00 AM ET, Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Live Webcast: Brixmor 4Q 2019 Earnings Call under the Investors tab at www.brixmor.com

Dial #: 877.705.6003 (International: 201.493.6725)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Brixmor website at www.brixmor.com. A replay of the call can be accessed until midnight ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 by dialing 844.512.2921 (International: 412.317.6671); Passcode: 13696579.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 409 retail centers comprise approximately 72 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

