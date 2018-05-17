Brixmor Property Group Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Teleconference Dates

NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2018 second quarter earnings on Monday, July 30, 2018 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 10:00 AM ET.
Event: Brixmor Property Group's Second Quarter Earnings Results
When: 10:00 AM ET, Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Live Webcast: Brixmor 2Q 2018 Earnings Call under the Investors tab at www.brixmor.com
Dial #: 888.317.6003 (International: 412.317.6061); Passcode: 4880143
Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking here, filling in the information and pressing the green phone button at the bottom.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Brixmor website at www.brixmor.com. A replay of the call can be accessed until midnight ET on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 by dialing 877.344.7529 (International: 412.317.0088); Passcode: 10120169.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers. Brixmor is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by prioritizing investments, cultivating relationships and capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing reinvestment opportunities. Headquartered in New York City, Brixmor is a partner to more than 5,000 best-in-class national, regional and local tenants and is one of the largest landlords to The TJX Companies and The Kroger Company.
