Brixmor Property Group Issues Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategy to improve the environmental, social and economic well-being of its stakeholders and a measure of Brixmor's progress for related initiatives. This year's report includes enhanced transparency related to the Company's diversity and gender practices and metrics, as well as an overview of how Brixmor is responding to the COVID-19 health crisis, including support initiatives for its tenancy and communities.

Built on three pillars - culture, properties and stakeholders - the Company's corporate social responsibility strategy serves as the foundation for all that it does. Key recent achievements include:

Meeting and exceeding the Company's 40 percent reduction target for like-for-like common area GHG emissions and electric use ahead of schedule, mostly a result of expediting its LED lighting program

Upgrading 75 percent of the portfolio to LED lighting, with a goal of 100 percent by 2025

Executing new solar developments at eight properties representing over four megawatts

Earning a Green Lease Leader Gold designation from the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance

"We believe in delivering sustainable growth through a relentless focus on the environmental, social and economic well-being of our employees, our tenants, our properties and the communities we serve," said James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and President. "The progress we've made towards these goals validates the hard work by our team to operate at the highest standards."

To learn more and read the entire report, please visit https://www.brixmor.com/why-brixmor/corporate-responsibility.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 400 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

