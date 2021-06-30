Brixmor Property Group Issues Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today the release of its annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's strategy to improve the environmental, social and economic well-being of its stakeholders, as well as a measure of Brixmor's progress with respect to related initiatives.

2020 Milestones:

Established an ESG Steering Committee comprised of executive and senior leadership from a variety of functional areas across the Company and led by our Senior Vice President, Operations & Sustainability

Formalized our Climate Change Policy (see pages 35 and 36 of our CR report)

Formed a Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council (see page 23 of our CR report)

Reports directly to the CEO



Assists in maintaining best practices and behaviors to promote diversity and enhance inclusion

Aligned disclosures with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) (see pages 59 and 60 of our CR report)

Published our Supplier Code of Conduct (see our website and page 52 of our CR report)

Newly established goals:

Achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2045 for areas under our operational control

Become a signatory to Science Based Target Initiative, committing to an interim reduction of 50% for scope 1 and 2 by 2030

Adhere to newly established Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals (see page 23 of our CR report)

Achieve 90% employee participation annually in at least one company-sponsored health and well-being initiative

Complete an average of 45 training hours per employee annually

Notable updates to existing goals:

Stabilize $1.3B+ of value enhancing reinvestment projects that positively impact our communities by 2025 (previously $1.0B )

) Increase community volunteer participation to 100% by 2025 (previously 75%)

"Our ability to deliver sustainable outperformance is rooted in the strength of our culture, our people, and our commitment to ESG excellence, which prioritizes the well-being of our stakeholders," said James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We look forward to the challenges and opportunities that our newly established ESG goals present as we remain focused on our purpose to be the centers of the communities we serve."

To learn more and read the entire report, please visit https://www.brixmor.com/why-brixmor/corporate-responsibility.

