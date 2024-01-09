BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today that its operating partnership, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP (the "Operating Partnership"), priced an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2034 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued at 99.816% of par value with a coupon of 5.500%. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning August 15, 2024. The Notes will mature on February 15, 2034. The offering is expected to close on January 12, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

